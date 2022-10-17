How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties

Thought LeadersAitor Aguirre, Ph.D.Assistant Professor, Biomedical EngineeringMichigan State UniversityIn this interview, News Medical speaks to Dr. Aitor Aguirre, Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University, about how the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may provide heart-healing properties.

Please can you introduce yourself and tell us about your background in biomedical engineering, as well as what interested you in conducting this research?

My name is Aitor Aguirre, and I am an Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University. My lab applies engineering approaches to study how the human heart forms and responds to injury, with the goal of applying this knowledge to new regenerative medicine-based therapeutics.

We conduct studies on heart regeneration because although humans do not regenerate the heart, other animals close to us do, suggesting we might have a dormant capacity in this respect. This is supported by the fact that upon injury, our heart does mobilize stem cells to repair itself; however, their work is insufficient as there are too few of them. We are trying to find ways to boost these stem cells.

We stumbled upon oxytocin accidentally. We were looking for important neurohormones that might exert control over heart regeneration and testing dozens of them when we found that oxytocin had very powerful effects. That is how this research started.

Image Credit: designium/ShutterstockImage Credit: designium/Shutterstock

Can you tell us more about oxytocin and what its main functions are within the body?

Oxytocin is a neuropeptide involved in social bonding and pleasure. It is stored in the hypothalamus, in the brain. We release oxytocin when we see someone we love or do something we enjoy. However, oxytocin has other biological roles, some of them still poorly understood.

Your research utilized zebrafish and human cell cultures to demonstrate that oxytocin has another surprising function. Can you tell us about how you conducted your study, as well as the unexpected findings you established?

Related Stories

We performed a screening for neurohormones involved in body homeostasis in human epicardial cells. Epicardial cells are a population of epithelial cells living on the surface of the heart. Still, they are also known as a reservoir of stem cells that can repair the heart (although found too rarely to help significantly).

Since regeneration is a very energetically demanding process, we reasoned there should be some brain-related central control on this process. 

Image Credit: Matis75/ShutterstockImage Credit: Matis75/Shutterstock

We found that oxytocin boosted the ability of epicardial cells to turn into epicardial stem cells and proliferate. We then moved to zebrafish, a well-established regeneration model, to see if the effects of oxytocin were conserved. We found that removing oxytocin severely limited the regeneration ability of the fish and the formation of epicardial stem cells, confirming our hypothesis.

Zebrafish may be able to teach us how to regenerate hearts more efficiently. What are some of the advantages of using zebrafish in research like yours?

The zebrafish is one of the most powerful regenerating vertebrates, it can make a new brain, heart, bones, muscles, et cetera without any loss of function. Since it is relatively close to us (it is a vertebrate, after all), many of the cellular and molecular events leading to this extraordinary healing capacity are present in us too. The question is, why can they do it and we cannot?

Image Credit: Ian Grainger/ShutterstockImage Credit: Ian Grainger/Shutterstock

How do you believe your findings could open the door to potential new therapies for heart regeneration in humans?

These findings indicate that oxytocin, or a drug that mimics its effects, might have positive effects in patients that underwent a myocardial infarction event by regenerating parts of the lost muscle. Even if this treatment is only partially successful (let’s say only 15% of the damaged muscle comes back), it is still a huge step forward from a clinical perspective that would significantly improve patients' lives. It will also pave the way for more sophisticated approaches, maybe combined with other drugs or pro-regenerative factors, to improve regeneration even more.

What is next for you and your research to move forward?

For this project, the next step will be pre-clinical trials in relevant animal models to determine safety and efficacy. If the results are positive, I would envision clinical trials in the near future to develop a medication based on this approach.

Where can readers find more information?

Link to the study: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fcell.2022.985298/full

Link to Dr. Aguirre's lab: https://www.aguirrelab.org/

About Aitor Aguirre 

Dr. Aguirre obtained his M.Sc. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of the Basque Country and his Ph.D. in Material Science and Tissue Engineering at the Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) and the Technical University of Catalonia (UPC). For his postdoctoral training Dr. Aguirre worked at The Salk Institute, where he explored in vivo reprogramming applied to cardiac regeneration. Dr. Aguirre became Assistant Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego in 2017 and joined the Institute of Quantitative Health Science and Engineering and the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Michigan State University one year later. Dr. Aguirre has extensive experience in cardiac development, cardiovascular disease, regenerative medicine and tissue engineering.

Posted in: Thought Leaders | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Aimee Molineux

Written by

Aimee Molineux

Aimee graduated from Oxford University with an undergraduate degree in Japanese and Korean Studies, with an exchange year at Kobe University in Hyogo, Japan. Throughout her studies, Aimee took part in various internships, gaining an interest in marketing and editorial work along the way. In her personal time, Aimee can be found either attempting to cook, learning how to code, doing pilates, as well as regularly updating her pet hamster’s Instagram account.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Molineux, Aimee. (2022, October 17). How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 17, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/How-the-e28098love-hormonee28099-oxytocin-may-have-heart-healing-properties.aspx.

  • MLA

    Molineux, Aimee. "How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties". News-Medical. 17 October 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/How-the-e28098love-hormonee28099-oxytocin-may-have-heart-healing-properties.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Molineux, Aimee. "How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/How-the-e28098love-hormonee28099-oxytocin-may-have-heart-healing-properties.aspx. (accessed October 17, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Molineux, Aimee. 2022. How the ‘love hormone’ oxytocin may have heart-healing properties. News-Medical, viewed 17 October 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221017/How-the-e28098love-hormonee28099-oxytocin-may-have-heart-healing-properties.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Particle radioactivity enhances PM2.5 toxicity and increases risk of cardiovascular disease mortality
Heart Foundation's new report takes aim at Australia’s concerning prevalence of high-cholesterol
Cardiovascular risk factors – not preexisting heart disease – are the main contributors to COVID-19 death
Molecular signature could be mechanistically related to bleeding risk after heart surgery
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
Virginia Tech graduate student receives NIH grant to explore new ways to treat arrythmias
Video games may trigger life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias in susceptible children
Widespread availability of polypills could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, Say cardiologists

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Daxor's BVA-100 diagnostic blood test reduces hospital length of stay for heart failure patients