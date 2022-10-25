Sphere Fluidics opens new laboratory facilities at Granta Park in Cambridgeshire, UK

Sphere Fluidics, a company developing single cell analysis systems underpinned by its patented picodroplet technology, announced today that it has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Granta Park, Cambridgeshire, UK, to support the Company’s growth. Doubling overall capacity, the laboratories enable the team’s accelerated expansion, and the development of new, innovative products.

The new facilities accommodate recent hires to Sphere Fluidics’ commercial and leadership team, as well as preparing for further recruitment by the end of the year. The first phase of building has opened 7,000 sq ft of space and has been purpose built with state-of-the-art equipment, including a demonstration lab to give customers the opportunity to see the Company’s single cell analysis and monoclonality assurance systems at work. The second phase, due to complete by the end of the 2023, will expand the Company’s footprint further to around 30,000 sq ft.

Granta Park is one of the UK’s leading life-science research parks and a world-renowned centre of excellence spanning over 120 acres of land. Custom designed and renovated by COEL, Sphere Fluidics’ new laboratories are in addition to offices at Babraham Research Campus, also in Cambridgeshire (UK). The Company also has an established network of international distributors in Japan, France, China, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Australia, Scandinavia, Korea and the USA.

Dr Frank F Craig, CEO, Sphere Fluidics, commentedWe are on an exciting growth trajectory – this state-of-the-art site at Granta Park gives us another opportunity to attract new talent to our team, and continue our rapid expansion. With the first stage of building complete, we look forward to harnessing the space to encourage customer visits and sales and develop new products for our customers.”

Rob Treanor, Director of Operations, Sphere Fluidics, added “It is important that our scientific and commercial teams are provided with the very best environment to work, and with our new world-class facilities, we are proud to be able to offer this within one of the UK’s most prestigious science parks. We hope to have the entire UK workforce under one roof by the end of next year, as we continue to develop the business.”

For more information about Sphere Fluidics, please visit: https://spherefluidics.com/

