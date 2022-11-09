Air pollution during pregnancy linked to delay in children's gross motor neurodevelopmental milestones

A recent study in Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology has linked exposure to tiny particles of air pollution-; called fine particulate matter-; during pregnancy to delays in children's gross motor, fine motor, and personal–social development.

The study from Taiwan included 17,683 full-term infants without congenital malformations who were assessed through home interviews at 6 months and 18 months of age.

Each 10 μg/m3 increase in exposure to fine particulate matter during the second trimester was associated with a 9% higher risk of a delay in gross motor neurodevelopmental milestones, after adjustments. Similar levels of risk were seen for delayed fine motor development and personal–social skills. The authors believed that fine particulate matter exposure before birth posed stronger effects than such exposure after birth.

Protection of children from air pollutants needs to be started during their mothers' pregnancy," said

Yue Leon Guo, MD, MPH, PhD, Corresponding Author, National Taiwan University Medical School and Hospital

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Shih, P., et al. (2022) Air pollution during perinatal period and neurodevelopment in children: a national population study in Taiwan. Developmental Medicine & Child Neurology. doi.org/10.1111/dmcn.15430.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

NIH awards $2.1 million grant to UMass Amherst epidemiologist
Pregnant patients with SARS-CoV-2 infection early in pregnancy and with active infection exhibit an altered vaginal and oral microbiota that is passed on to infants
Exposure to higher concentrations of air pollution linked with chronic kidney disease risk
Annual global death toll from fine particulate outdoor air pollution may be higher than previously thought
New report highlights the health impacts of air pollution in Africa
Children exposed to air pollution in early years more likely to develop food allergies
Microscopic IBD inflammation linked to women's elevated risk of giving birth preterm
Pregnancy and birthing have long-lasting effects on the maternal brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Favorable outcomes of infants born after maternal COVID-19 during pregnancy