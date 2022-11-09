Instant noise reduction for pneumatic equipment

Offering excellent sound attenuation properties, new Vyon® porous plastic silencers from Porvair Sciences directly fit into the exhaust port of pneumatic equipment ensuring the noise from air escaping to the atmosphere is reduced to a safe decibel level.

Vyon® porous plastic silencers from Porvair Sciences. Image Credit: Porvair Sciences Limited

Many industrial organisations use the power of compressed air in pneumatic equipment including blast cleaners, drills, forging pressures and paint sprayers. A notable drawback of pneumatic equipment is their loud operating noise. To reduce the ambient noise from your pneumatic equipment to safe, workable levels it is vital they are fitted with effective silencers.

Vyon® is a porous permeable plastic made from high density polyethylene using a proprietary powder sintering process. Using this high-performance material, Porvair Sciences manufactures effective noise attenuation devices (silencers) to fit almost any pneumatic equipment. Each Vyon® silencer is comprised of a sintered polyethylene body moulded to a high-density polyethylene adapter with British Standard Pipe (BSP) M5 connections or easy-to-use push-in connectors.

Once a silencer is fitted, compressed air escapes to the atmosphere by expanding through the porous body of the device.

Vyon® silencers can reduce the noise from a single unsilenced exhaust port from about 90 decibels to between 60 and 70 decibels. Noise at 90 decibels level corresponds to the noise produced by a heavy truck or underground train passing at a distance of a few feet. It is widely acknowledged that such decibel levels are dangerous, and people should not be exposed to this level of noise for any length of time. By comparison, 60 decibels correspond to the level of noise from a normal conversation at 3 feet distance and consequently is completely safe.

Manufactured in an attractive grey body / black adaptor design, Vyon® silencers from Porvair Sciences are available in volume to pneumatic equipment manufacturers on short deliveries. Custom Vyon® silencers can also be manufactured to specific configurations. For further information please visit: https://www.vyonporousplastics.com/pneumatic-silencers/