Portwell launches new medical-grade solutions to support efforts in response to the COVID-19

American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) market and a member of the Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance, has launched a portfolio of medical touch monitors and medical all-in-one touch computers to support efforts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. These medical-grade solutions offered by American Portwell Technology are certified with IEC/EN 60601-1-2 4th edition that ensures the safety of medical electrical equipment compliance with professional healthcare regulations, plus ISO 9001/13485 certified quality management system.

Image Credit: American Portwell Technology, Inc.

American Portwell offers 15.6”, 19”, 21.5”, 23.8” and 27” widescreen medical-grade LCD monitors integrated with seamless true-flat projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreens. The new medical monitor series features up to 4K 3840 x 2160 resolution, fast response time, wide viewing angle, DICOM compliance for PACS and medical imaging, and an IP22 rated enclosure. With diverse operating systems compatibility, the series supports triple display interfaces including DVI, DP 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, and one USB Type B 2.0 for touch controller. To prevent mistouch and improve friendly and convenient usage, the OSD control buttons are designed downward facing on the lower right of panel. In addition, this medical-grade monitor series supports Anti-Glare or Anti-Reflection coating options for various application needs.

The medical-grade all-in-one panel PCs are fan-less solutions featuring sizes from 10.1” to 23.6” with resolution up to 1920x1080, embedded with latest Intel Atom® or Intel 8/9th Gen Core™ processor that can fulfill different computing requirements with low power consumption, while also providing high graphic performance for high quality image output. The true flat widescreen display supports 10 points multi-touch, PCAP touch and glove operation. Rich I/O expansion can integrate with diverse peripherals, such as Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, RFID and camera module to expand functionality, plus card reader and barcode scanner for identity and security. Additionally, the fan-less thermal design provides efficient heat dissipation, back-up battery support that can last for at least 30-60 minutes for operation safety, IP65 front bezel to ensure reliable protection from water and dust and is easy to clean and sterilize, and diverse OS support, which makes this series the ideal operator interface for medical equipment.

To ensure flexible installation, the slim bezel, lightweight, ultra-thin and anti-bacteria plastic housing design ensure our medical solutions can be easily mounted in various locations through VESA mounting support, or they can also be equipped with desktop stand.

“The launch of these medical solutions means customers can complement our medical-grade computers with medical-grade monitors of various sizes with DICOM support from American Portwell,” says Jack Lam, American Portwell’s senior product marketing director.

These new medical-grade touch monitors and AIO computers are the ideal solution for applications in and around hospitals and healthcare such as a human machine interface (HMI) for dental X-ray, surgical imaging control, surgical planning station, digital X-ray, ultrasound, electronic patient records and Lab clinic equipment. They can provide a healthcare facility or hospital’s vital point-of-information (POI) such as a nurse call station, bedside Infotainment, pharmacy automation, Telemedicine, and patient data management. Jack Lam, Senior Product Marketing Director, American Portwell

“The medical-grade solutions provide healthcare professionals with intuitive operation and consistent, reliable, and quality images,” Lam continues. “This important new launch means that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a certification-ready medical-grade touch monitor and computer solution, but they also benefit from the peace of mind that they get from the long product life span support inherent with these Portwell products.”