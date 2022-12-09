‘An Arm and a Leg’: He made a video about health insurance terminology that went viral

A 30-minute video about health insurance terminology has racked up more than a million views.

Host Dan Weissmann spoke with Brian David Gilbert, the person behind the video.

Gilbert is best known for his videos for Polygon, a media company focused on video games. But when he left that job to strike out on his own, he needed new health insurance. In this episode of the "An Arm and a Leg" podcast, Gilbert explains how his quest to find coverage inspired him to tackle one of his most difficult subjects yet: U.S. health insurance.

Watch Gilbert's video here:

A terrible guide to the terrible terminology of U.S. Health Insurance

"An Arm and a Leg" is a co-production of KHN and Public Road Productions.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.


