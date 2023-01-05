History of obesity produces changes in innate immunity and neuroinflammation

A history of obesity caused by a high-fat diet produces changes in innate immunity that can promote inflammatory disease – changes that persist even after weight loss and a return to normal metabolism, according to a new study in mice. If such findings translate to humans, the authors suggest that these epigenetic changes could contribute to predisposition to age-related neuroinflammatory diseases associated with obesity.

Age-related macular degeneration, a neuroinflammatory disease and major cause of irreversible blindness in older people, has been linked to obesity. However, the mechanisms through which obesity predisposes one to the condition aren't well defined. Perhaps related, the long-term impact of prior obesity on the immune response later in life also remains unknown. Across a series of experiments in mice, Masayuki Hata and colleagues show that adipose tissue macrophages from mice fed a high-fat diet exhibit epigenetic changes that led to increased expression of genes that function in inflammatory responses. This expression continued after mice returned to a normal weight and regained metabolic normalcy, the authors say.

According to Hata et al., these persistent epigenetic changes occurred during an obese period when fatty acids like steric acid altered adipose resident macrophages toward a proinflammatory phenotype, which is retained during aging. These resident inflammatory cells can travel to other parts of the body, including the eye, where they initiate an inflammatory program that promotes age-related macular degeneration. "The study by Hata et al. raises important questions about the upstream pathways that are responsible for epigenetic reprogramming in macrophages and whether targeting these pathways can reverse epigenetic changes," write Kevin Mangum and Katherine Gallagher in a related Perspective.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)

Journal reference:

Hata, M., et al. (2023) Past history of obesity triggers persistent epigenetic changes in innate immunity and exacerbates neuroinflammation. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abj8894.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Brief roundup of research done by experts at UCLA Health
Hybrid immunity from mRNA vaccines and breakthrough Omicron infections induces stronger immune responses against Omicron BQ.1.1
What advice is being given by general practitioners to people living with obesity?
T-cell immunity remains effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
Irish study demonstrates a genetic effect on the response to obesity treatments
Seroprevalence study demonstrates vaccination could boost impaired humoral immunity against Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant
Effects of hybrid immunity on humoral immune response following COVID mRNA vaccination in a cohort of essential and frontline workers
Longitudinal seroprevalence study among pregnant people indicates waning of immunity from natural SARS-CoV-2 infections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What is the role of SARS-CoV-2 non-structural protein 2 in repressing host antiviral immunity?