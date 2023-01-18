Mercy Medical Center secures top rank from Healthgrades for surgical care in Maryland

Mercy Medical Center ranks #1 in Maryland for Surgical Care and among the Top 5 hospitals in the state for both Joint Replacement and Orthopedic Surgery, Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, has announced.

The rankings are based on a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients, wherein nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide were evaluated for clinical performance, focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas.

This recognition by Healthgrades is indicative of Mercy's commitment to the mission of the Sisters of Mercy -- to provide quality care in a compassionate setting for our patients, no matter their economic or social condition. We especially wish to recognize the efforts of Mercy's entire surgical team, including the providers and staff in Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Mercy, and their dedication to fulfilling the Mercy mission, every day." Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services

Hospitals recognized as among the Top 5 in their state by Healthgrades are providing patients with consistently better-than expected clinical outcomes. Patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for Surgical Care have, on average, a 32.3% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Surgical Care.* Patients treated at hospitals receiving a state ranking for Joint Replacement have, on average, a 62.5% lower risk of experiencing a complication while in the hospital than if they were treated in hospitals that were not state ranked for Joint Replacement.*

In addition, Mercy has received the following hospital quality awards in orthopedics and surgical care from Healthgrades:

Orthopedics One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement™ for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023) One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery™ for 6 Years in a Row (2017-2022) Recipient of the Healthgrades Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award™ for 8 Years in a Row (2016-2023) Recipient of the Healthgrades Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023) Named Among the Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 4 Years in a Row (2020-2023) Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Overall Orthopedic Services for 8 Years in a Row (2016-2023) Named Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023) Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 5 Years in a Row (2019-2023) Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 8 Years in a Row (2016-2023) Five-Star Recipient for Spinal Fusion Surgery for 7 Years in a Row (2016-2022) Surgical Care One of Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023) Recipient of the Healthgrades Surgical Care Excellence Award™ for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023) Named Among the Top 5% of Hospitals in the Nation for Surgical Care for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023) Named Among the Top 10% of Hospitals in the Nation for Surgical Care for 2 Years in a Row (2022-2023)



Consumers can visit healthgrades.com for more information on how Healthgrades measures hospital quality and access the complete methodology here.