Holistic care approach provided by family medicine could help people with post-COVID symptoms

Many people are experiencing a variety of long COVID-19 symptoms and are relying on some of their own methods to allay those symptoms. Others are in need of additional therapies from their medical care team. Researchers from Germany asked patients experiencing post-COVID symptoms about the therapies they used and found effective, as well as their ongoing medical needs. Almost 500 participants completed an online survey about individual experiences with various therapeutic strategies.

The most common symptoms included ​​fatigue, physical exhaustion, difficulty concentrating, and loss of taste and smell. Patient approaches to alleviating symptoms included mind-body medicine, the use of nutritional supplements, sports activities/exercise, and olfactory training in the case of loss of smell.

When asked about their specific medical needs, only 13% of patients indicated they had no additional needs. Thirty-five percent of patients wanted more understanding and recognition of their situation and 33% indicated the need for specific post-COVID health care services, as well as more information. Additionally, study authors suggest that doctors be more attentive to patients' needs for empathy and understanding.

Source:

American Academy of Family Physicians

Journal reference:

Klocke, C., et al. (2023) Patients’ Experiences With Therapeutic Approaches for Post-COVID Syndrome: Results of a Crowdsourced Research Survey. The Annals of Family Medicine. doi.org/10.1370/afm.2898.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Are dysregulated metabolism and inflammation contributing factors to the ongoing symptoms in long-term COVID-19 syndrome patients?
What is the association between COVID-19, cardiovascular disease, and mortality?
New research reveals that childhood omicron infections have been under-reported in Canadian schools
What does the future of clinical trials and evidence-based medicine look like?
Exploring the clinical impact of co-detections of other respiratory viruses in US children hospitalized for COVID-19
Researchers find that study results converge on a consistent relationship between antibody levels and protection from COVID-19
Researchers estimate COVID-19 Omicron variant mortality in Denmark
Bivalent BA.4-5 or BA.1 mRNA-booster given as a fourth dose associated with increased protection against COVID-19 hospitalization and death

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New study highlights the under-reporting of COVID-19 deaths in the US