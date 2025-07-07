EQT to acquire Europa Biosite

We are pleased to announce that EQT Healthcare Growth (EQT) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Europa Biosite from Adelis Equity.

EQT Healthcare Growth seeks to scale healthcare companies by building commercial muscle and expanding reach, building on EQT’s three-decade track record in the healthcare sector. Europa Biosite will draw on this experience to expand its own-brand offering in biospecimens, continue its acquisition strategy to strengthen local market presence and expand to new geographies, and invest in new digital infrastructure. The Company is also set to benefit from EQT’s track record in specialized distribution, including Azelis, Beijer Ref, and OEM International, as well as EQT’s industrial advisor network, with senior EQT advisor Kate Swann set to lead Europa Biosite’s Board.

Rikke Kjær Nielsen, Partner in the EQT Healthcare Growth advisory team, commented: ”Europa Biosite supports European scientific research by connecting thousands of labs with the reagents they need to advance discovery. With our support, the company will be set up to scale its business through investments into digital tools, strengthening of its supplier network, and acceleration of its M&A platform. We are proud to support a company that enables critical research and look forward to partnering with Europa Biosite’s management team on the next leg of their journey."

I am excited to be taking on the role of Chairperson of Europa Biosite and to continue the partnership with EQT. The life sciences sector is vital and fast-moving, and Europa Biosite has a compelling opportunity to grow and contribute to its development. Building on my experience as Chairperson of Beijer Ref, another Swedish specialized distribution business, I look forward to supporting the company’s scaling journey.” Kate Swann, Senior Industrial Advisor, EQT

“We’re excited to partner with EQT for the next phase of growth. With growing demand for reagents and more scientists relying on these critical products, this is a pivotal moment for the business. EQT’s expertise in scaling distributors will help us reach new customers, offer even better service, and bring exciting new products to market,” said Sune Schmolker, CEO of Europa Biosite.