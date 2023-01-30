New insights on bile duct and gallbladder cancers

Bile duct and gallbladder cancers are uncommon, with an estimated 12,130 new cases diagnosed this year according to the American Cancer Society. These cancers develop in organs deep inside the body, making tumors difficult to detect. Often, by the time patients experience visible symptoms, the diseases are usually in the later stages. Despite their rarity, it's important to know the signs and symptoms of bile duct and gallbladder cancers.

While gallbladder cancer and bile duct cancer are separate diseases, they are both part of the biliary drainage system and tend to be cancers that begin in glandular cells in tissue that lines the biliary tract.

Related Stories

The gallbladder is a small organ that is connected to the liver by the bile ducts. The function of this organ is to store bile, a substance produced by the liver to aid in the digestion of dietary fats. When cancer develops in the gallbladder, it usually begins within the innermost layers and then gradually spreads to the surrounding tissues. Bile ducts are a series of thin tubes (ducts) that transfer bile fluid from the liver to the small intestine. Bile duct cancer, also known as cholangiocarcinoma, is caused by the abnormal growth of cells in the bile duct that can occur in any portion of the biliary ductal system.

Detecting these malignancies early can improve outcomes.

While gallbladder cancer usually does not cause symptoms until later in the course of the disease, sometimes initial signs do appear. Some of these include

  • lumps in the belly
  • nausea and/or vomiting
  • abdominal pains
  • weight loss
  • jaundice late in the disease process

People who have chronic inflammation of the bile ducts have an increased risk of developing bile duct cancer, along with people with inflammatory bowel disease and people of older age. Some symptoms of bile duct cancer include

Currently, there are certain pathologies of the gallbladder and biliary system which can be precursors to malignancy such as gallbladder polyps, choledochal cysts, and biliary cystadenoma. In these situations, surgical resection is recommended generally as a preventative measure.

Source:

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers uncover new mechanism that plays key role in the progression of alcohol-related liver disease
Loyalty card data on over-the-counter drug purchases could help spot ovarian cancer cases earlier
New interactive tool helps to calculate risk of developing advanced breast cancer
Study identifies the DNA roots of resistance to targeted cancer therapy
Targeting newly discovered signaling pathway could boost the potency of cancer therapeutics
Treatment to boost white blood cells may benefit patients with glioblastoma
Cyclical breast pain: Common causes and when to get a mammogram
Researchers identify an unexpected driver of cancer immunotherapy resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Scientists Develop a Cancer Vaccine to Simultaneously Kill and Prevent Brain Cancer