Experts outline NIH's COVID-19 research response

What
Leaders from the National Institutes of Health and partner organizations outline NIH's COVID-19 research response in a policy forum in the journal Science. The authors also reflect on crucial lessons learned that will inform the public health research response to future pandemics. The authors emphasize that by building on decades of basic and applied research and convening all sectors in highly collaborative partnerships, the biomedical research community was able to quickly develop vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Who
NIH authors (listed in same order as publication) are available upon request to discuss the paper:
- Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., National Human Genome Research Institute
- Christine M. Colvis, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- Gary H. Gibbons, M.D., National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- Matthew D. Hall, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- Michael G. Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- Sarah W. Read, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- H. Clifford Lane, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- Douglas R. Lowy, M.D., National Cancer Institute
- Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, M.D., National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities
- Joni L. Rutter, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
- Tara A. Schwetz, Ph.D., Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health
- Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health
- Bruce J. Tromberg, Ph.D., National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
Source:
Journal reference:
Collins, F.S., et al. (2023) The NIH-led research response to COVID-19. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adf5167.