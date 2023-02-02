Experts outline NIH's COVID-19 research response

What

Leaders from the National Institutes of Health and partner organizations outline NIH's COVID-19 research response in a policy forum in the journal Science. The authors also reflect on crucial lessons learned that will inform the public health research response to future pandemics. The authors emphasize that by building on decades of basic and applied research and convening all sectors in highly collaborative partnerships, the biomedical research community was able to quickly develop vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who

Omics eBook Compilation of the top interviews, articles, and news in the last year. Download a free copy

NIH authors (listed in same order as publication) are available upon request to discuss the paper:

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., National Human Genome Research Institute

Christine M. Colvis, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

Gary H. Gibbons, M.D., National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

Matthew D. Hall, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

Michael G. Kurilla, M.D., Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

Sarah W. Read, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

H. Clifford Lane, M.D., National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Douglas R. Lowy, M.D., National Cancer Institute

Eliseo J. Pérez-Stable, M.D., National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities

Joni L. Rutter, Ph.D., National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

Tara A. Schwetz, Ph.D., Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health

Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D., Office of the Director, National Institutes of Health

Bruce J. Tromberg, Ph.D., National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering