Eczema in young individuals remains a substantial public health burden in most countries

New research published in Clinical & Experimental Allergy indicates that the burden related to eczema in young individuals is substantial in most countries. A median of 6% of both children and adolescents experience some form of eczema while 0.6% and 1.1% of children and adolescents, respectively, report symptoms of severe eczema.

The results come from an analysis of data from 14 countries involving 74,361 adolescents aged 13–14 years and 47,907 children aged 6–7 years.

Investigators estimated an average increase over 27 years in the prevalence of current eczema symptoms of 0.98% per decade in adolescents and 1.21% per decade in children, and of 0.26% and 0.23% per decade in severe eczema symptoms. However, there was substantial variation in changes in eczema prevalence over time by income and region.