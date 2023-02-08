Study shows how early-life adversity affects mental health and cognitive abilities

New research published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry indicates that early-life adversity-;such as homelessness, parental violence, or longstanding illness in the family-;may lead to mental health challenges, which in turn have adverse consequences for the development of cognitive abilities during childhood.

In the study of 13,287 children in the UK, adversity at age 3 years was strongly associated with poorer mental health across all ages from 3 to 14 years. Also, adversity predicted poorer working memory at age 11 and vocabulary at age 14. The impact of adversity on cognition was partially due to its negative effects on mental health during development.