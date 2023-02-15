Three new language versions of the 'Together by St. Jude' online resource launched

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital today announced the launch of three new language versions of the Together by St. Jude™ online resource, a free source of information and education for families facing childhood and adolescent cancer. With the addition of Ukrainian, Portuguese and Urdu translations, the Together by St. Jude online resource is now available in 11 languages. The new versions provide vital material in the first languages of an additional 300 million people in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, including areas where access to reliable pediatric cancer information is limited or non-existent.

Patients and parents experiencing childhood cancer must have access to credible health information, educational resources and the support from those who understand the trials of fighting the disease. The new translations of the Together by St. Jude site make it easier for 300 million more people to find what they need to help them and their families take on a life-threatening disease."

Diane Roberts, Vice President of Strategic Communication, Education and Outreach

The inclusion of the additional languages expands the website's reach to families in nations such as Brazil, Pakistan and Ukraine.

  • Portuguese: Brazil, home to the world's largest population of Portuguese speakers, is a key focus country for the Jude Global Alliance, which is dedicated to improving access to quality care and increasing survival rates of children with cancer and other catastrophic diseases worldwide.
  • Urdu is the official language of Pakistan and widely spoken in northern India. This region is also home to 6 research hospitals that are members of the St. Jude Global Alliance.
  • Ukrainian: In 2022 St. Jude Global was instrumental in organizing SAFER Ukraine, a humanitarian effort to provide safe passage for childhood cancer patients and their families out of Ukraine. Translating the Together by St. Jude online resource into Ukrainian is a natural extension of SAFER Ukraine's mission and a direct response to Ukrainian families' preference to read important information in their own language.

St. Jude launched the Together by St. Jude online resource in 2018 so that anyone affected by childhood cancer could have free access to reliable information, no matter where the patient receives treatment. Today, the website receives more than 4 million visits annually from users in more than 220 countries and territories.

The information on the Together by St. Jude online resource is generated from the latest research and best practices in pediatric oncology and health literacy. St. Jude staff curates, produces and reviews articles, animations, illustrations and video features published on the site. The site offers resources that encompass a range of cancer experiences, including long-term survivors and bereaved parents-;not just from St. Jude, but from families treated at other hospitals across the U.S. and around the world.

Source:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Five teams awarded funding from the Starr Cancer Consortium to advance cancer research
Cleveland Clinic researchers launch the next step in triple-negative breast cancer vaccine study
Mark Cuban's cost-plus drug pricing model offers significant savings to patients
Reduced breast and lung cancer screening rates in the U.S. during COVID pandemic
New blood test can detect prostate cancer with greater accuracy than current methods
Over 50% of cancer patients report long COVID symptoms after recovering from COVID-19
Declining PSA levels predict improved survival rates in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer
Pancreatic cancer rates are rising rapidly among younger women, study confirms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
FDA approves first drug for ESR1-mutated breast cancer