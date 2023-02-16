Inventia Life Science collaborates with MSD to develop 3D advanced cell models for neurodegenerative disease drug discovery

Inventia Life Science, a world leader in advanced cell models for biomedical research and drug discovery, today announced a collaboration with MSD (tradename of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA) using Inventia’s RASTRUM™ 3D cell culture platform. Through this collaboration, novel bioprinting capabilities offered by RASTRUM™ will be utilised to create 3D in vitro models for the preclinical screening of neurodegenerative disease therapeutic candidates.

Image Credit: Inventia Life Science

Inventia is committed to working with MSD to establish better in vitro models for neurodegenerative diseases. By working together, we aim to establish new approaches to drug discovery and create more translatable models which bridge the gap between in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies.” Dr Julio Ribeiro, Founder and CEO, Inventia

The RASTRUM™ platform is designed to enable the generation of highly reproducible cell models that closely mimic the human brain. The collaboration aims to accelerate the drug discovery process by evaluating therapeutic candidates on 3D in vitro models of various neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

“This collaboration with Inventia leverages MSD’s deep expertise in neuroscience and drug discovery with Inventia’s novel 3D bioprinting platform to develop more relevant and translational models of the brain with the aim of enhancing preclinical screening for neurodegenerative disease candidates,” said Dr. Jill Richardson, Executive Director of Biology, MSD, London.