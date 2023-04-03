Improve your pipetting knowledge with INTEGRA School of Pipetting

INTEGRA Biosciences is pleased to introduce INTEGRA School of Pipetting, a new collection of high quality educational presentations for all your pipetting queries. This valuable resource covers a selection of key topics, including basic pipetting techniques, pipette maintenance guidelines and health advice for the prevention of repetitive strain injuries.

These resources contain plenty of valuable tips about aspirating and dispensing, handling viscous liquids, cleaning and calibrating pipettes, optimal pipetting posture and more! The presentations are between 30 and 60 minutes long, relevant for users at all levels of expertise and experience, and completely free. Just visit the webpage and click on the link to register for a topic of your choice, and one of INTEGRA's liquid handling experts will contact you to arrange a suitable time and date for an online or on-site presentation.

Sign up for a presentation now and join INTEGRA School of Pipetting to make pipetting more productive.

