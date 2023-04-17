New $2.3 million NCI grant awarded to Georgia Cancer Center to improve survival of patients with AML

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a cancer that affects blood cells in the bone marrow -; the spongy tissue inside certain bones, where new blood cells are made.

In AML patients, the bone marrow makes abnormal blood cells, which grow and divide too quickly and do not mature properly. When the abnormal cells crowd out the healthy blood cells, it can lead to infection, anemia, and easy bleeding. They can also spread outside the blood to other parts of the body, such as the lymph nodes, liver, spleen and central nervous system.

And while treatments such as chemotherapy can be given to a patient with AML, if the cancer relapses (comes back), their chance of survival decreases due to the limited treatment options for relapsed AML patients. A new $2.3 million grant from the National Cancer Institute is giving the Georgia Cancer Center the opportunity to understand how those cancer cells resist to primary treatment and propose new treatment options that may improve patient survival.

Acute leukemia types including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) account for around four percent of all cancer deaths worldwide and six percent of cancer deaths in America. AML is the second most common type of diagnosed leukemia in children and adults."

Nahid F. Mivechi, PhD, co-leader of the Molecular Oncology and Biomarkers research program at the Georgia Cancer Center at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

With this multi-investigator grant, Mivechi, along with her co-principal investigator, Dimitrios Moskofidis, MD/PhD (Aka. Demetrius Moskophidis), focus on understanding the role of heat shock transcription factors (HSFs) and particularly HSF1 in acute myeloid leukemia. The protein HSF1 attaches to a specific DNA sequence inside a cancer cell during the replication process to allow the cell to make more of itself. If Hsf1 is removed, cancer cells cannot replicate and will die off. "Interestingly, our recent studies unveiled a highly novel and clinically significant role for Hsf1 inhibition in metabolic reprogramming and enhancement of anti-tumor T cell immunity", Mivechi said.

Related Stories

"We will be working with Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the Georgia Cancer Center, and an internationally renowned physician for treating patients with AML to receive blood cell samples from patients he works with," Moskofidis said. "Our previous research projects to understand how HSFs work focuses largely on using mouse models and samples of other types of tumor cells. This is because HSFs have been shown to play a role in the replication process of many different types of tumors, not just acute myeloid leukemia."

Also part of the research project is Dr. Huidong Shi, professor in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at MCG, and also a member of the Cancer Center's Molecular Oncology and Biomarkers research program. With the project, the collaborative team will investigate whether a valid approach for therapeutic interventions in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) can be based on a strategy to inhibit supportive non-oncogene addiction pathways, interfering with tumor-promoting metabolic reprogramming, and improving the predicted power of anti-tumor immunity through depletion of Hsf1 activity. This effort may help to find new ways to overcome key existing barriers in refractory AML management.

Source:

Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Using the gene-editing tool to model certain liver tumor subtypes
DPE analysis may help improve the diagnosis and management of colorectal cancer
The association between lifestyle changes in adulthood and cancer incidence
New deep learning-based model estimates breast density with high precision
Combinatorial biomarker predicts response to immunotherapy in kidney cancer patients
New PET imaging breakthrough offers potential Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment breakthrough
Dietary supplement N-acetylcysteine helps overcome treatment resistance in breast cancer
Changes to tumor DNA can help predict cancer's next move

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers show how the EBV virus exploits genomic weaknesses to cause cancer