Rapamycin and other rapalogs have potential to delay cancer

A new research perspective was published in Oncotarget's Volume 14 on April 14, 2023, entitled, "Cancer prevention with rapamycin."

The mTOR (Target of Rapamycin) pathway is involved in both cancer and aging. Furthermore, common cancers are age-related diseases, and their incidence increases exponentially with age. In his new research perspective, Mikhail V. Blagosklonny, M.D., Ph.D., from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center discusses rapamycin and other rapalogs and their potential to delay cancer by targeting pre-cancerous cells and slowing down organismal aging.

Related Stories

"Rapamycin (sirolimus) and other rapalogs (everolimus) are anti-cancer and anti-aging drugs, which delay cancer by directly targeting pre-cancerous cells and, indirectly, by slowing down organism aging."

Cancer is an age-related disease and, figuratively, by slowing down time (and aging), rapamycin may delay cancer. In several dozen murine models, rapamycin robustly and reproducibly prevents cancer. Rapamycin slows cell proliferation and tumor progression, thus delaying the onset of cancer in carcinogen-treated, genetically cancer-prone and normal mice. Data on the use of rapamycin and everolimus in organ-transplant patients are consistent with their cancer-preventive effects. Treatment with rapamycin was proposed to prevent lung cancer in smokers and former smokers. Clinical trials in high-risk populations are warranted.

"Currently, an increasing number of healthy people use rapamycin off-label to slow down aging. Perhaps in ten or twenty years from now, data will accumulate for retrospective analysis of cancer-prevention with rapamycin in humans."

Source:

Oncotarget

Journal reference:

Blagosklonny, M. V. (2023). Cancer prevention with rapamycin. Oncotarget. doi.org/10.18632/oncotarget.28410.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

DPE analysis may help improve the diagnosis and management of colorectal cancer
Researchers detect cancer-causing chemicals in toys and headphones
Dietary supplement N-acetylcysteine helps overcome treatment resistance in breast cancer
Combinatorial biomarker predicts response to immunotherapy in kidney cancer patients
A review of the risk factors associated with cancer evolution
The association between lifestyle changes in adulthood and cancer incidence
Chemists discover novel, highly effective anticancer agents with tridimensional structures
New deep learning-based model estimates breast density with high precision

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Ultra-processed food and cancer: is there a link?