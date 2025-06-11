Targeting metabolic reprogramming in breast cancer treatment

Compuscript LtdJun 11 2025

Breast cancer remains the most prevalent malignancy among women worldwide, posing a critical challenge to global health. Amid the complexities of this disease, an emerging focus on metabolic reprogramming has shed light on novel treatment avenues. A newly published review delves into the intricate alterations in glucose, lipid, and amino acid metabolism that drive breast cancer progression and explores promising therapeutic strategies designed to exploit these metabolic dependencies.

Cancer cells demonstrate a heightened energy metabolism, favoring glycolysis even in oxygen-rich environments—a phenomenon known as the Warburg effect. This metabolic shift provides cancer cells with a rapid energy supply while fueling their growth and survival. At the same time, breast cancer cells exhibit an increased demand for glutamine, an essential nutrient that supports tumor proliferation. The ability of these cells to synthesize, uptake, and metabolize glutamine has become a focal point in the search for targeted treatments that disrupt this dependency.

Lipid metabolism also plays a crucial role in breast cancer progression, influencing metastasis and drug resistance. Lipids serve as both an energy source and signaling molecules that modulate tumor behavior. Emerging evidence suggests that targeting lipid metabolic pathways could open new avenues for intervention, particularly in aggressive subtypes like triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), which currently lacks effective targeted therapies.

As research continues to uncover the metabolic intricacies of breast cancer, the potential for precision medicine grows. The review highlights key metabolic targets, including enzymes and transport proteins that regulate nutrient uptake and utilization. However, the challenge remains in translating these findings into clinically effective therapies. While metabolic inhibitors have shown promise, their real-world application faces hurdles such as drug resistance, off-target effects, and patient variability.

The integration of metabolism and immunotherapy has also emerged as a compelling strategy. By modulating metabolic pathways, researchers aim to enhance the immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancer cells. This interdisciplinary approach holds promise for more effective and personalized treatment regimens.

 

Journal reference:

Wu, X., et al. (2025). Landscape of metabolic alterations and treatment strategies in breast cancer. Genes & Diseasesdoi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2025.101521.

