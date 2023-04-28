Researchers identify the likely reason for heart damage from cancer drugs

Safer cancer drugs are now one step closer after a new study led by UCL (University College London) researchers found the likely reason that some treatments damage the heart.

Modern drugs can be very effective at treating cancer and have led to greatly improved survival rates. However, some cancer treatments can cause damage to the heart, or cardiotoxicity. This damage can present in a range of ways, from a slight change in the heart's pumping ability to debilitating heart failure. But the ways in which these drugs cause damage have remained elusive.

Now an international study, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published in the journal Science Advances, has identified proteins in the blood that are linked to an increased risk of developing heart diseases, including heart failure (where your heart can't pump blood around your body as well as it should), and which are also affected by drugs used in cancer treatment.

The team say that their findings can explain how cancer drugs cause their damaging effects on the heart and could help to identify those at increased risk. In the long run, they believe this will help to improve cancer treatments, with new drugs potentially being developed that can shrink tumours without affecting the identified proteins.

In addition, the study reveals new potential drug targets for treating heart diseases including heart failure. These may work by inhibiting proteins linked to higher disease risk, or activating proteins linked to lower risk.

The researchers first performed a genome-wide association study, searching through the DNA of nearly 37,000 people without heart disease enrolled in the UK Biobank study. This identified genetic variants linked to changes to the structure and function of the pumping chambers of the heart – the ventricles.

Our genes contain the instructions needed to make proteins, the building blocks of the body. Using a technique called Mendelian randomization, the researchers then pinpointed 33 proteins, coded for by these genetic variants, that are present in the blood and associated with the risk of developing several heart diseases. These included different types of heart failure, and atrial fibrillation (a common abnormal heart rhythm which increases the risk of stroke). Crucially, many of these proteins are the targets of drugs currently used to treat cancer.

Related Stories

Lead author Dr Floriaan Schmidt (UCL Institute of Cardiovascular Science) said: "The proteins identified in our study will help to accelerate future drug development, offering scientists a blueprint for new treatments for both cancer and heart diseases. This can help them to be more confident of the effects of the drugs that they design – whether that's shrinking tumors without causing damage elsewhere or improving the heart's pumping action."

While there have been advances in treating cancer, one of the consequences has been a risk of heart damage from these drugs.

This research points the way towards developing safer and more refined drugs so that, one day, worries about developing heart problems after cancer treatment might be a thing of the past."

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director, British Heart Foundation

This research was also supported by the UKRI/NIHR Multimorbidity fund Mechanism and Therapeutics Research Collaborative and the Rosetrees Trust.

Source:

University College London

Journal reference:

Schmidt, A. F., et al. (2023) Druggable proteins influencing cardiac structure and function: Implications for heart failure therapies and cancer cardiotoxicity. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.add4984.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breast cancer patients using antibiotics more likely to experience recurrence or death
People with neurodevelopmental disorder have a slightly increased risk of testicular cancer
Improving cancer treatment outcomes: the potential use of fermented food interventions
NCCN releases new guidelines to help patients understand inflammatory breast cancer
The Western vs. Mediterranean Diet: is there an association between dietary patterns and reduction in breast cancer risk?
EAT-Lancet Healthy Reference Diet: environment and heart-friendly?
New class of immunotherapy shows promise against aggressive skin cancer
TONSL gene could be a new target for breast cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Using a gene signature to predict cancer patient's response to chemotherapy agent cisplatin