Plant-based shakes are ineffective in refueling the body post workout, expert says

Apr 29 2023Reviewed by Lily Ramsey, LLM

Athletes who attempt to refuel their bodies post workout using plant-based shakes could be wasting their time, a principal lecturer of performance nutrition at the University of Hertfordshire has suggested.

Smoothies and shakes are now widely used post-workout to build muscle tissue, retain energy and speed up recovery. However, when these shakes are made with plant milks, the athlete receives fewer benefits as the protein percentage is less. Oat milk in particular, which has a very low protein content compared to cow’s milk, makes an ineffective post-workout drink.  

That’s according to Dr Lindsy Kass, Principal Lecturer and Researcher in Exercise Physiology and Performance Nutrition at the University’s Centre for Research in Psychology and Sport Sciences, whose work looks at, among other subjects, supplements that assist and detract from athletic performance.

Dr Kass says: “Over the past few years there has been this ‘pushing’ of oat milk as a healthier option to cow's milk but it is actually very low in protein. It is difficult to ‘push’ the protein value of some plant-based milks without loads of extra protein powders to them, and this seems counterintuitive, unless you are a vegan."

Athletes that are vegan would be advised to opt for soy milk, which is closest in protein value to cow’s milk, rather than oat, almond, rice or coconut, which are all very low in protein. While people have a tendency to equate ‘plant-based’ with ‘healthy’, it’s important to think about what you’re putting into your body and why.” 

Dr Lindsy Kass

Nutritional comparison of plant-based milk alternatives
   
Type Protein (g, per 240 ml serving)
Cow 8
Soy 7
Quinoa 4.5
Oat 2.5
Hemp 2
Sesame 1.5
Hazelnut 1.4
Rice 1
Almond 1
Coconut <1
Source:

University of Hertfordshire

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals CMPK-2 protein-coding gene as a potent inhibitor of flaviviruses
Newly discovered protein may be pivotal for traumatic heterotopic ossification
Researchers discover a receptor and protein associated with Lou Gehrig's disease
Revolutionizing protein design: AI generates novel sequences
Neurological phenotypes induced by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in neurons
Next-generation vaccine strategies to combat current and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants
Researchers explore the role of a genetic process in pancreatic cancer
High-protein diet counters adaptive thermogenesis in prediabetic individuals

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Repair crews may move in to help fix the oxidative damage in protein factories