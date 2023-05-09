INTEGRA pipettes offer peak proteomics productivity at Emory University School of Medicine

Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine are streamlining their search for novel degenerative neurological disease biomarkers with INTEGRA Biosciences’ VOYAGER adjustable tip spacing pipettes.

The Roberts Lab is developing a simple blood test to screen for the presence of protein and metalloprotein biomarkers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s, ALS and Parkinson’s, with the aim of accelerating trial recruitment and drug development for these diseases.INTEGRA’s VOYAGER pipettes offer automatic tip spacing at the touch of a button, allowing researchers to aliquot all kinds of samples – blood, CSF, brain tissue, etc. – seamlessly between different labware formats.

VOYAGER pipettes have been a complete game changer for us, increasing our processing rate from 300 to 2200 samples per day, without affecting accuracy. We process samples from multiple cohorts around the world, which tend to arrive in containers of all shapes and sizes, and being able to adjust the tip span of the VOYAGER pipettes to accommodate this has saved us hours upon hours of pipetting. Crucially, we are now able to do this as soon as samples arrive in the lab, avoiding excessive freeze-thaw cycles to minimize degradation and retain sample quality.

Without fail, once staff from other labs try our VOYAGER pipettes, they purchase one for themselves... They can’t believe they ever made do without one, and of course, we completely agree. It is our favorite piece of lab equipment, and we simply would not be able to process our samples with the required speed and accuracy without it.

Anne Roberts, Senior Lab Manager

