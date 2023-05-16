The discovery of a novel orthonairovirus from Dermacentor silvarum ticks near the China–North Korea border

In a recent study published in the Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal, researchers isolated a novel virus of the Orthonairovirus genus from samples of the Dermacentor silvarum tick species near the border between North Korea and China.

Study: Novel Orthonairovirus Isolated from Ticks near China–North Korea Border. Image Credit: KPixMining/Shutterstock.comStudy: Novel Orthonairovirus Isolated from Ticks near China–North Korea Border. Image Credit: KPixMining/Shutterstock.com

Background

Ticks often transmit viruses belonging to the Orthonairovirus genus and Nairoviridae family. This includes the Nairobi sheep disease virus, Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) virus, and several poorly characterized viral organisms isolated from mammals and ticks. 

Viral particles of Orthonairoviruses are shaped as spheres with diameters ranging between 80.0 and 120.0 nm, they contain three segments of single-stranded ribonucleic acid (RNA), and lengths range between 17.0 and 23.0 kilobases. The virions have a membranous envelope.

Continued viral surveillance could enable the identification of new viral species and facilitate early diagnosis and prompt treatment of infections caused by them, thereby reducing the global health burden of viral infections.

About the study

In the present study, researchers reported on the detection of a new Orthonairovirus, Dermacentor silvarum, near the border in the North Korea-China border region.

On 17 April 2021, the team collected ticks by dragging corduroy through a forest in Antu, proximal to the China-North Korea border. They identified ticks based on morphologic variables. The ticks were homogenized and inoculated onto Vero E6 cell supernatants. After three consecutive passages, cytopathic effects (CPE) were observed in the cells.

The team fixed cells demonstrating CPE and lodged them into epoxy-type resin blocks. Subsequently, ultrathin cellular sections were obtained and stained for transmission electron microscopy (TEM) analysis.

Viral ribonucleic acid was extracted from the infected cell supernatants, complementary deoxyribonucleic acid (cDNA) was synthesized, DNA libraries were prepared, and Sanger sequencing was performed. Subsequently, the viral reads were filtered based on their quality and length.

Related Stories

Contigs were prepared by assembling the genetic components de novo and aligning, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) database, and viral reads were identified by phylogenetic analysis.

Rapid amplification of complementary deoxyribonucleic acid end (RACE) polymerase chain reaction (PCR) was performed to quantify viral reads. The novel viral genomes were uploaded to the GenBank genetic sequence database. 

Open reading frames (ORFs) were identified, and sequence similarity was determined.

Results

In total, 264.0 ticks of three different species, i.e., Ixodes persulcatus (n=29), Dermacentor silvarum (n=193), and Haemaphysalis concinna (n=12), and larvae of unidentified tick species (n=30), were identified. The Dermacentor silvarum tick inoculates, YB_tick_2021_24, showed cytopathic effects among Vero E6 cells four days post-inoculation.

The transmission electron microscopy analysis showed enveloped viruses, with a diameter of 100.0 nm, sharing morphologic characteristics with Bunyavirales viruses.

In total, 40,826,350.0 and 266.0 viral reads and related contigs were generated. Of which three contigs, the small contig including 1,516.0 base pairs, the medium contig including 3,936.0 base pairs, and the large contig including 12,133.0 base pairs, belonged to the Songling virus (SLV), an Orthonairovirus.

Mean sequencing coverage values obtained after remapping the three virus-associated small, medium, and large segments were 48.0, 63.0, and 234.0, respectively.

The RACE analysis demonstrated final genomic lengths for the large, medium, and small segments of 12,001.0 base pairs (coding for 3,950.0 amino acids), 4,099.0 base pairs (coding for 1,263.0 amino acids), and 1,848.0 base pairs (coding for 488.0 amino acids), respectively.

Phylogenetic analyses showed the viral strain belonged to the Orthonairovirus genus and the Nairoviridae family of viruses and was genetically similar to SLV.

The nucleotides at the terminal ends of the small segment were similar to orthonairovirus nucleotides, whereas those of the medium and large contigs differed.

Analyzing the genetic identity between the YB_tick_2021_24 strain and the YC585 sample of SLV showed 72% similarity in amino acids and nucleic acids (NA) for the small segment and 80% and 72% similarity in amino acids and NA, respectively, for the medium segment.

The corresponding similarity percentages for the large segment were 85% and 73%, respectively. The findings indicated the viral strain denoted a novel species of Orthonairoviruses. The YB_tick_2021_24 or Antu virus strain was uploaded to the National Pathogen Resource Centre data archives.

Conclusion

Overall, the study findings highlighted the isolation of a new orthonairovirus from the Dermacentor silvarum tick species, as indicated by the amino acid and nucleotide sequence similarities and phylogenetic analysis results.

The isolated virus was genetically similar to the Songling virus. Previous studies have reported that orthonairoviruses such as SLV and Tamdy viruses can infect livestock and humans.

Therefore, surveillance efforts must be increased to diagnose and treat Antu virus infections among susceptible hosts in endemic regions at the earliest.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2023, May 16). The discovery of a novel orthonairovirus from Dermacentor silvarum ticks near the China–North Korea border. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 16, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/The-discovery-of-a-novel-orthonairovirus-from-Dermacentor-silvarum-ticks-near-the-Chinae28093North-Korea-border.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The discovery of a novel orthonairovirus from Dermacentor silvarum ticks near the China–North Korea border". News-Medical. 16 May 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/The-discovery-of-a-novel-orthonairovirus-from-Dermacentor-silvarum-ticks-near-the-Chinae28093North-Korea-border.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "The discovery of a novel orthonairovirus from Dermacentor silvarum ticks near the China–North Korea border". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/The-discovery-of-a-novel-orthonairovirus-from-Dermacentor-silvarum-ticks-near-the-Chinae28093North-Korea-border.aspx. (accessed May 16, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2023. The discovery of a novel orthonairovirus from Dermacentor silvarum ticks near the China–North Korea border. News-Medical, viewed 16 May 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230516/The-discovery-of-a-novel-orthonairovirus-from-Dermacentor-silvarum-ticks-near-the-Chinae28093North-Korea-border.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Research sheds light on the early cellular events that give rise to pancreatic cancer
New SNAP approach to customizing T cell-based immunotherapies
Unveiling Oropouche fever hotspots: 5 million at risk in Latin America
New genetic test can reveal an individual's susceptibility to gambling disorder
Phase 1 clinical trial of CAR-NKT cell therapy shows promising results in neuroblastoma patients
Cellular Origins partners with ScaleReady to simplify, standardise, and automate cell therapy manufacturing
Placenta plays a more significant role in developing schizophrenia than previously known
New NIH program seeks to discover and catalog the breadth of somatic mosaicism in human tissues

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Newly identified genetic variant provides protection from Alzheimer's disease