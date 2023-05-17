Amputations for combat-related injuries may negatively affect bone mass, study suggests

Combat-related injuries to bone are common in military personnel and can lead to pain and disability. Results from a new study in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research suggest that amputations for such injuries may negatively affect bone mass.

In the study of 575 male adult UK military personnel with combat-related traumatic injuries and 562 without such injuries, veterans who sustained traumatic amputations often had low bone density in the hip region. Changes in bone health appeared to be mechanically driven rather than systemic and were only evident in those with lower limb amputations.

We hope these results will drive further research into ways to reverse bone mineral density changes. We need to investigate the role of prosthetics and exercise in reversing bone mineral density loss to reduce the longer-term risk of hip fracture. Because systemic treatments like bisphosphonates are not indicated in this young population with bone mineral density loss, it is important to understand other ways to reduce their hip fracture risk."

Group Captain Alex Bennett, Co-Author, Defense Professor of Rehabilitation, Defense Medical Rehabilitation Centre

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

McMenemy, L., et al. (2023) Association Between Combat-Related Traumatic Injury and Skeletal Health: Bone Mineral Density Loss Is Localized and Correlates With Altered Loading in Amputees: the Armed Services Trauma Rehabilitation Outcome (ADVANCE) Study. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.4794.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New discovery may lead to improved treatments for women with osteoporosis
Research develops unique delivery system to treat osteosarcoma
Newly discovered protein may be pivotal for traumatic heterotopic ossification
Can smoking cigarettes alter your bone structure?
Study describes a novel, non-destructive method to extract DNA from ancient bone and tooth artifacts
Cancer patients can initiate SARS-CoV-2 vaccination three months after bone marrow transplant
What bone and cardiovascular consequences are associated with aluminum intoxication and accumulation?
Researchers report the role of RNA-binding protein Msi 1 to maintain breast cancer stem cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Researchers develop novel bio-inspired molecules to enhance bone regeneration