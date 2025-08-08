Bioactive fiber scaffold shows promise for bone defect repair

Bone defects are a major challenge in regenerative medicine, often requiring advanced biomaterials to enhance the natural healing process. Traditional bone repair methods, including bone grafts, face limitations in terms of tissue compatibility and regeneration efficiency. The development of scaffolds that combine inorganic bioactive components with biocompatible polymers has emerged as a promising strategy to overcome these challenges. Based on these obstacles, further research is needed to develop scaffolds that not only mimic the bone matrix but also provide therapeutic ions to enhance regeneration.



Published (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf028) in Burns & Trauma in 2025, this research presents a groundbreaking approach in bone tissue engineering. The study introduces a composite scaffold made from poly(lactic acid)/gelatin fibers and silica-strontium oxide (SiO 2 -SrO) nanofibers. These materials were electrospun to create a scaffold that promotes bone regeneration through the release of bioactive ions. The scaffold's performance was tested both in vitro and in a rat calvarial defect model, demonstrating its potential for practical application in regenerative medicine.



The researchers utilized a combination of poly(lactic acid) and gelatin fibers, blended with SiO 2 -SrO nanofibers, to create a highly porous, three-dimensional scaffold. The SiO 2 -SrO fibers were selected for their ability to release bioactive ions such as Si4+ and Sr2+, which are known to promote osteogenesis and angiogenesis. In vitro tests revealed that the scaffold supported cell proliferation and migration, with the highest performance seen in the PG/SiO 2 -SrO-2 group. Moreover, the scaffold's mechanical strength was significantly enhanced compared to other control groups, supporting its potential as a reliable material for bone tissue engineering. In vivo studies in rat models demonstrated the scaffold's superior ability to promote bone healing, with significant bone regeneration observed at 12 weeks post-implantation.



Dr. Yuan Xu, one of the lead researchers, commented on the findings: "The combination of SiO 2 and SrO fibers with the poly(lactic acid)-gelatin matrix offers a novel solution for enhancing bone regeneration. The scaffold not only promotes bone growth but also accelerates the formation of new blood vessels, making it a versatile material for clinical applications in bone repair."



This composite scaffold shows significant promise in advancing bone tissue engineering, particularly for applications involving bone defect repair. By mimicking the natural bone extracellular matrix and releasing therapeutic ions, the scaffold could be used for various clinical applications, including orthopedic surgeries and treatment of bone fractures. Additionally, the scaffold's ability to promote both osteogenesis and angiogenesis highlights its potential for broader biomedical uses, such as in tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Source: Chinese Academy of Sciences Journal reference: Cui, J., et al. (2025). Three-dimensional composite aerogel scaffolds based on electrospun poly(lactic acid)/gelatin and silica-strontium oxide short fibers promote bone defect healing. Burns & Trauma. doi.org/10.1093/burnst/tkaf028.