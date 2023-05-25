Boston Children's Hospital establishes first Division of Addiction Medicine to address substance use in children and adolescents

Boston Children's Hospital has launched the first Division of Addiction Medicine at a pediatric institution, reinforcing the importance of addressing substance use in children and adolescents providing multidisciplinary care for youth working towards recovery.

For more than 20 years, Boston Children's has led the increasingly important work of identifying, diagnosing, and treating substance use problems and disorders in adolescents and young adults. Moving the field forward to provide the best possible support for patients and families has always been the priority.

By creating the first Division of Addiction Medicine at a children's hospital, Boston Children's is making an investment in prevention and early intervention to address substance use disorders and other substance use risks while the developing brain is extremely resilient and treatment outcomes are best."

Sharon Levy, MD, MPH, Chief of Addiction Medicine

Our nation faces epidemic levels of substance use disorders and overdose deaths, and these problems take root in childhood and adolescence. Through an unparalleled combination of clinical care, research, training, and advocacy, the new Division of Addiction Medicine will lead our efforts on all fronts, advance the work and provide more resources for patients and families.

"Our work in addiction medicine must continue to grow to meet the dramatic increase in families seeking clinical services, the urgent need for research breakthroughs, and our commitment to ensuring the future of the field through teaching," says Kevin B. Churchwell, Boston Children's President and CEO. "The need to recognize all of these efforts as the work of a Division is clear. Addiction Medicine must take its place with the other specialties that are so essential to building a healthy future for our children."

Boston Children's Hospital

