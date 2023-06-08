Safety surveillance suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe for young children

In a recent article published in Pediatrics, researchers presented the results of their rapid cycle analysis (RCA) safety surveillance, which is a weekly surveillance monitoring of monovalent messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines among all children below five years enrolled in the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD).

Study: Safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Among Young Children in the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Image Credit: myboys.me/Shutterstock.com
Study: Safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination Among Young Children in the Vaccine Safety Datalink. Image Credit: myboys.me/Shutterstock.com

Background

Within VSD, a collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and eight United States health systems, these children comprised the youngest age group. VSD maintains electronic medical records (EMRs) of nearly 0.5 million children under five years, including their COVID-19 vaccination data. They obtain this data from state immunization registries and retail pharmacies and update it weekly for 23 pre-outlined safety outcomes, including myocarditis, pericarditis, and seizures. Additionally, they weekly update VSD data for descriptive monitoring, including anaphylaxis.

In their previous assessment of the safety of monovalent mRNA technology-based COVID-19 vaccines in individuals aged five years and older, the authors observed an increased risk for myocarditis and pericarditis in younger males, particularly after receiving the second dose of the primary vaccination series. However, data on COVID-19 vaccine safety among children below five years are scarce.

About the study

In the present study, researchers compared all adverse outcomes post mRNA vaccination in primary vaccine series recipients during a risk period of one to 21 days with those observed among primary series vaccinated comparators after 22 to 42 days post-vaccination. In particular, researchers reviewed EMRs of all cases of myocarditis/pericarditis, anaphylaxis, and a few other prespecified adverse outcomes.

For instance, they used prespecified risk intervals for seizures, i.e., risk intervals of zero to seven and zero to 21 days post-vaccination. Further, the researchers used Poisson regression to estimate adjusted rate ratios (RRs) and their 95% confidence intervals (CIs), adjusting for race/ethnicity, gender, age, vaccination site, and calendar day of vaccine receipt. Furthermore, they outlined a signaling threshold of a one-sided p-value of less than 0.011. It was based on the assumption that vaccine uptake was inconsistent during the whole year of weekly monitoring.

Results

Between June 18, 2022, and March 18, 2023, children aged six months to four years in the VSD population received 135,005 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses, and those aged six months to five years received 112,006 vaccine doses.

Health authorities have authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA COVID-19 vaccine as a three-dose series for children aged six months to four years. Likewise, they have authorized the Moderna vaccine for children aged six months to five years as a two-dose series.

In the risk period evaluated in this study, the authors noted no adverse outcomes, including myocarditis/pericarditis, following vaccination. Also, post-vaccination, no outcome met the set signaling threshold of a p-value less than 0.011, and the authors did not see any elevation in the RRs for any of the prespecified outcomes. Thus, the RRs for convulsions and seizures in zero to seven days post-vaccination remained at values of 0.64 and 0.85 after receipt of two vaccinations, respectively.

Related Stories

Exceptionally, the researchers observed that two children with congenital issues suffered from hemorrhagic stroke and pulmonary embolism post-vaccination; however, their chart review found no correlation between these outcomes with vaccination.

In descriptive analyses, they found one case of anaphylaxis, though it was unrelated to COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. Similarly, they detected a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) cases post-vaccination, but the child's chart review suggested that the child developed COVID-19 post-vaccination but before MIS-C diagnosis.

It is also noteworthy that COVID-19 vaccine uptake was low in the evaluated VSD population; accordingly, only 24.7% of the children in VSD received one vaccine dose, with vaccination uptake ranging between 6.6% and 30.2% across VSD sites.

Conclusions

Overall, the current interim analysis of RCA safety surveillance of >245000 COVID-19 mRNA vaccine doses for almost a year detected no safety signal for any adverse or other outcomes during 21 days post-vaccination in children aged ≤five years.

Thus, COVID-19 mRNA vaccines showed a favorable safety profile in children, especially concerning adverse outcomes like myocarditis/pericarditis, in agreement with observations made in phase III clinical trials of these vaccines and other safety monitoring programs.

The current RCA safety surveillance results reassured policymakers, clinicians, and patients that serious outcomes post mRNA vaccination was low in children below five years, at least in the risk interval evaluated in this study. Moreover, this safety surveillance is ongoing.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2023, June 08). Safety surveillance suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe for young children. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 08, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/Safety-surveillance-suggests-that-COVID-19-mRNA-vaccination-is-safe-for-young-children.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Safety surveillance suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe for young children". News-Medical. 08 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/Safety-surveillance-suggests-that-COVID-19-mRNA-vaccination-is-safe-for-young-children.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Safety surveillance suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe for young children". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/Safety-surveillance-suggests-that-COVID-19-mRNA-vaccination-is-safe-for-young-children.aspx. (accessed June 08, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2023. Safety surveillance suggests that COVID-19 mRNA vaccination is safe for young children. News-Medical, viewed 08 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230608/Safety-surveillance-suggests-that-COVID-19-mRNA-vaccination-is-safe-for-young-children.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Is healthy sleep, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection, protective against post–COVID-19 condition?
Spike in childhood human metapneumovirus infections in Western Australia linked to reduced COVID-19 measures
Unraveling the complexity of 'Long-COVID' and its impact on breathing
Long-haul COVID-19: 1 in 5 still battle symptoms two years post-infection
Mother-to-child transmission of SARS-CoV-2: evaluating the association between preventive measures and the risk of infection
Severe COVID-19 raises alarm for undiagnosed cancer
Is discontinuing universal SARS-CoV-2 testing at hospital admission in England and Scotland associated with increased hospital-onset infections?
US blood donor study finds nearly half of population exhibits hybrid immunity to COVID-19

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
COVID-19's shifting impact: the changing relationship between infections and severe outcomes