Wiley to publish EHA's open access journal beginning January 2024

Wiley, one of the world's largest publishers and a global leader in research and education, today announced that it will publish the open access journal HemaSphere on behalf of the European Hematology Association (EHA), the largest community of European hematologists, beginning in January 2024.

Wiley continues to prioritize open access publishing and EHA is a membership organization committed to promoting excellence in patient care through research, and education. Our partnership aims to combine our strengths and establish HemaSphere as the foremost open resource for hematologists worldwide." Shawn Morton, Wiley Senior Editorial Director, Health Sciences

Led by Editor in Chief, Professor Jan Cools of VIB-KU Leuven Center for Cancer Biology in Leuven, Belgium, HemaSphere is dedicated to supporting hematology patient care, research, and education on a global scale. The journal is fully open access, publishing peer-reviewed original basic, translational, and clinical research articles as well as guidelines, review articles, perspectives, editorials, and more.

"The new collaboration between EHA and Wiley is an exciting opportunity for HemaSphere," said Ignacio Quiles, Managing Director of EHA. "As a leading open access journal for the hematology community, HemaSphere is a prominent publication in the field. With Wiley as our publishing partner, we anticipate continued expansion and accomplishment. We are certain that its knowledge and experience will be advantageous to HemaSphere's exceptional Editors and Editorial Board, enabling them to further elevate the journal and its impact in the field of hematology."

This new partnership reflects the ongoing commitment of Wiley to the principles and practices of open access. Wiley actively collaborates with numerous professional societies to facilitate the dissemination of scientific knowledge while minimizing barriers to access and sharing.