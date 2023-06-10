"#DocTok" harnesses the expertise of Dr James Gill to address medical concerns to Gen Z

The University of Warwick is excited to announce the launch of "#DocTok," a new initiative that harnesses the expertise of medical doctor Dr James Gill to address and communicate possible medical concerns to the younger generation. #DocTok videos will appear on the official University of Warwick TikTok page @UniOfWarwick the popular social media platform to provide accessible and accurate information on a wide range of health issues, from chlamydia to tonsillitis, anxiety, and depression.

Dr James Gill. Image Credit: University of Warwick

With the rising prevalence of health-related concerns among young adults and the demographic of TikTok users closely mirroring that of university students, #DocTok fills a crucial gap in knowledge dissemination and health literacy. This innovative project aims to empower young people to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, while also relieving the pressure on already burdened (GP) surgeries.

Dr. James Gill, an experienced GP and a prominent advocate for health education, will be at the forefront of #DocTok. Combining his medical expertise with the vibrant and dynamic nature of TikTok, Dr. Gill will deliver engaging and informative content in a concise and accessible format. Users can expect to receive accurate medical information, have common myths debunked and gain insights into various health conditions directly from a trusted professional.

#DocTok comes at a time when GP surgeries and healthcare services are under immense strain, struggling to meet the growing demand for healthcare services. By utilizing TikTok, a platform that appeals to the younger generation, #DocTok aims to reach a wider audience and provide a reliable source of information that helps users distinguish between legitimate health concerns and everyday worries.

We are thrilled to launch DocTok and bridge the gap between medical concerns and the younger generation. TikTok offers a unique opportunity to engage with young people and address their health-related questions and worries in a way that is relatable and easily digestible. Our goal is to empower them to make informed decisions about their health and when they need to access healthcare, while also easing the burden on GP surgeries." Dr James Gill, GP and The Face, #DocTok

We welcome this initiative from the University of Warwick as NHS services continue to recover from the Coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that young people in our region and beyond feel informed and comfortable when monitoring their own health and wellbeing.” Allison Duggal, Director, Public Health and Wellbeing, Coventry City Council