Mentoring Men program offers non-judgmental mental health support to men

As an early intervention program offering mental health support through one-to-one life mentoring with a professionally trained volunteer Mentor, Mentoring Men is dedicated to making men’s mental health matter all year round.

To reach more men in the local community, Sydney North Health Network (SNHN) has provided funding to expand the service across the northern Sydney region whereby there are now approximately 130 Mentors and 3 Mentor Peer Support Groups ready to provide help to men in the area.

Data from Lifeline Australia shows that 75% of those who take their own lives are men (Data & Statistics - Lifeline Australia) Men are also less likely to seek help for a mental health condition than women (Statistics - Beyond Blue).

Mentoring Men’s support helps prevent men from reaching crisis point by matching an at-risk man (Mentee), with a trained Mentor for 6-12 months.

Volunteer Mentors are trained to provide non-judgmental support and proactive prevention to engage mentees. Volunteers are trained in best practice in Suicide Prevention to equip them with the skills to support men in the community.

Men’s mental health is a priority, not just in Men’s Health Week, but all year around. By expanding the Mentoring Men program we hope to reach those who may be feeling isolated and encourage them to seek support.’ Ramon del Carmen, Acting CEO, Sydney North Health Network

Mentor Peer Support Groups for volunteers are also offered by Mentoring Men. These provide a forum for Mentors to discuss their mentoring relationships and how best to support each other through challenging experiences.

The service will also improve community connections by holding monthly community events such as walk and talks, forums, and events in multiple locations to reduce social isolation.

Through a male-focused suicide prevention strategy, the Mentoring Men program has successfully engaged over 1400 men across Australia.