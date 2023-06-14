BU assistant professor of medicine receives the 2023 Excellence in LGBTQ Health Award

Carl G. Streed, MD, MPH, FACP, FAHA, an assistant professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine and the research lead for the GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center (BMC), has received the 2023 Excellence in LGBTQ Health Award (Physician) from the American Medical Association (AMA) Foundation Board of Directors.

This annual award honors physicians who represent the highest values of altruism, compassion and dedication to patient care.

To achieve equity in health-care access, health and community well-being, Streed incorporates the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility into his work as a clinician-investigator. As the research lead for the GenderCare Center, he collaborates with researchers, clinicians and communities to assess and address the health and well-being of transgender and gender diverse individuals and his personal and professional pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive society is focused on elevating voices that often go ignored and on redistributing power.

Following medical school and a residency in internal medicine at Johns Hopkins, he completed a fellowship in general internal medicine at Brigham & Women's Hospital. Nationally, he has chaired the American Medical Association Advisory Committee on LGBTQ Issues, served on the board of GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ Equality and currently serves as the President-Elect of the US Professional Association for Transgender Health.

Streed's clinical, training, advocacy and research initiatives regarding the health and well-being of marginalized persons, particularly sexual and gender minority (e.g., lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer [LGBTQ] persons) populations, have been used to influence and inform institutional, state and federal policy as well as clinical care, academic research and scholarship.

Streed's efforts to improve the health and well-being of sexual and gender minority individuals and communities have earned him several awards, notably from the University of Chicago and Johns Hopkins University Alumni Associations, the American Medical Association Foundation (twice), the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, as well as recognition from the Obama White House.

The 2023 Excellence in LGBTQ Health Award (Physician) from the American Medical Association (AMA) Foundation Board of Directors comes with a grant of $2,500 to the organization of Streed's choosing. He will be making the donation to the Point Foundation, the largest LGBTQ scholarship-granting nonprofit, and the GenderCare Center at Boston Medical Center.