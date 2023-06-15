Latent tuberculosis infection results for the United States from the 2019–2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases evaluated latent tuberculosis (TB) infections (LTBIs) in the United States (US) during 2019-20.

Study: Latent Tuberculosis Infection among Non–US-Born Persons and Persons ≥60 Years of Age, United States, 2019–2020. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com
Study: Latent Tuberculosis Infection among Non–US-Born Persons and Persons ≥60 Years of Age, United States, 2019–2020. Image Credit: Kateryna Kon/Shutterstock.com

Background

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention receives the clinical and demographic data for TB cases annually from the District of Columbia and all states. LTBI is the precursor to TB and is not reported across most states. The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) cycles are the primary national data source of LTBI. NHANES includes cross-sectional surveys examining the health of the non-institutionalized, civilian US population.

The study and findings

In the present study, researchers evaluated LTBIs in the US during the 2019-20 NHANES cycle. Data collection during this cycle was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, only 18 (out of 30) sampling units were completed, and the sample was non-representative nationally. Therefore, the team used a partial unweighted dataset for analysis.

The survey examined LTBI among older people aged 60 or above and non-US-born individuals aged > 6. Participants were tested for TB using an interferon-γ release assay. These specific sub-populations were selected due to the potential of TB complications in older subjects, the high risk of LTBI-to-TB progression in non-US-born individuals, and the high test positivity in these individuals in prior studies.

A single laboratory provided all test results. In 2019-20, 837 individuals born outside the US jurisdictions were evaluated. Of these, 85 individuals (10%) were positive for TB, including 43 (51%) non-Hispanic Asian individuals and 30 (35%) Hispanic persons. Most test-positive individuals (79%) had lived in the US for at least five years.

Overall, 1,123 older subjects, including non-US- and US-born individuals, were tested for TB. Of these, 81 individuals (7%) were TB-positive, including 35 (43%) non-Hispanic black individuals. In the older age group, test-positive individuals were less likely to be non-Hispanic White, have a high-school diploma, and are more likely to be non-US born and live in poverty.

Conclusions

In summary, while non-representative of the US population, results from the 2019-20 NHANES cycle show that TB remained a significant health concern among older individuals and people not born in the US. Therefore, these sub-populations should be prioritized for testing and treatment with appropriate regimens to prevent the active progression of TB.

Related Stories

TB-positive individuals in both sub-populations were more likely to be from ethnic and racial minority groups, living in poverty, and not have a high school diploma compared to all participants in these sub-populations. Moreover, older test-positive subjects were more likely to be non-US-born than all older participants.

Comparisons between the current and previous NHANES cycles were limited due to changes in the classification of participants by birth country. For instance, in 2019-20, subjects were considered to be born in the US if their birth occurred in a US state, the District of Columbia, and US-affiliated territories. Contrastingly, in 2011-12, people born in US-affiliated territories were deemed non-US-born. Thus, consistency in the definition of the birth country would be essential for future cycles.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Tarun Sai Lomte

Written by

Tarun Sai Lomte

Tarun is a writer based in Hyderabad, India. He has a Master’s degree in Biotechnology from the University of Hyderabad and is enthusiastic about scientific research. He enjoys reading research papers and literature reviews and is passionate about writing.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. (2023, June 15). Latent tuberculosis infection results for the United States from the 2019–2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 15, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230615/Latent-tuberculosis-infection-results-for-the-United-States-from-the-2019e280932020-National-Health-and-Nutrition-Examination-Survey.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Latent tuberculosis infection results for the United States from the 2019–2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey". News-Medical. 15 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230615/Latent-tuberculosis-infection-results-for-the-United-States-from-the-2019e280932020-National-Health-and-Nutrition-Examination-Survey.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. "Latent tuberculosis infection results for the United States from the 2019–2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230615/Latent-tuberculosis-infection-results-for-the-United-States-from-the-2019e280932020-National-Health-and-Nutrition-Examination-Survey.aspx. (accessed June 15, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Sai Lomte, Tarun. 2023. Latent tuberculosis infection results for the United States from the 2019–2020 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. News-Medical, viewed 15 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230615/Latent-tuberculosis-infection-results-for-the-United-States-from-the-2019e280932020-National-Health-and-Nutrition-Examination-Survey.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Exploring nutritional factors during pregnancy and in infancy to find clues for childhood tooth decay
Exploring how and why nitrate has contrasting potential risks and benefits
Real-world management and outcomes of U.S. patients treated with BpaL for rifampin-resistant tuberculosis
Daily multivitamin supplementation has a positive effect on key nutrition biomarkers in older men
NIH launches landmark initiative to advance nutrition research
New approaches to promote healthspan from an epigenetic perspective
Research underscores watermelon's contributions to diet quality and heart health
Illinois Tech selected as enrollment site for NIH's landmark initiative to advance nutrition research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Precision nutrition vs. low-fat diet: No significant difference in diabetes management