PrecisionLife licenses OXEGENE dataset to develop personalized treatments for endometriosis

PrecisionLife, a leading techbio company driving precision medicine in complex chronic diseases, announced today a data access agreement with the University of Oxford to license the Oxford Endometriosis Gene (OXEGENE) dataset with the aim to develop new personalized treatments for endometriosis patients.

Endometriosis affects over 176 million women worldwide. Image Credit: PrecisionLife

Endometriosis is a chronic disease associated with severe pain and infertility. It affects 10% of women globally, but how and why it develops is unknown. On average it takes over 7 years for patients to receive a diagnosis and there are currently no approved diagnostic biomarkers or cures for the disease.

The OXEGENE dataset contains anonymized genotype data including disease stage and infertility status, from 1,000 surgically confirmed patients. PrecisionLife's combinatorial analytics platform is unique in its ability to analyze patient data to better understand the causes of complex chronic disease and achieve mechanistic patient stratification to enable precision medicine where it has not previously been possible.

In analyzing the OXEGENE data, PrecisionLife hopes to identify the genetic differences in people with endometriosis and the mechanisms driving their disease, to reduce the time to a more personalized diagnosis for patients. PrecisionLife also aims to find novel drug targets for these disease mechanisms with biomarkers linking them to the patients who will benefit from the development of new treatments.

Professor Krina Zondervan, Co-Director of the Endometriosis CaRe Centre and Head of the Nuffield Department of Women’s & Reproductive Health, University of Oxford: “Endometriosis is a major health issue affecting women’s lives. PrecisionLife is a leader in identifying innovative ways to consider the joint effects of combinations of genetic risk variants that may identify biological drivers of complex diseases like endometriosis. We hope that the analysis of our data will lead to the development of precision medicines to improve the lives of patients.”

We're delighted to collaborate with the University of Oxford’s internationally recognized leaders in endometriosis. Our analysis of the OXEGENE dataset will be crucial in replicating our earlier findings and advancing the mechanistic understanding of endometriosis to improve prediction, prevention, and treatment for millions of women around the world.” Dr Steve Gardner, CEO, PrecisionLife

PrecisionLife and the University of Oxford are partners in the FEMaLe (Finding Endometriosis using Machine Learning) EU Horizon 2020 project, which aims to enable the delivery of precision medicine in endometriosis and improve quality of life for patients.

In a groundbreaking analysis presented by Professor Mette Nyegaard at the 15th World Congress on Endometriosis in May 2023, PrecisionLife identified the first biological subtypes of endometriosis, shedding light on distinct patient subgroups defined by combinations of genetic risk factors.

Professor Mette Nyegaard, Professor of Personalized Medicine, Aalborg University: “Through the FEMaLe Project’s collaboration with PrecisionLife, we have accomplished a significant milestone by stratifying endometriosis patients using genetic insights. This could pave the way for enhanced risk prediction tools and the emergence of personalized treatment options.”