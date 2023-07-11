Natural language processing used to extract social determinants of health

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Information on the nonmedical factors that influence health outcomes, known as social determinants of health, is often collected at medical appointments. But this information is frequently recorded as text within the clinical notes written by physicians, nurses, social workers, and therapists.

Researchers from Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Fairbanks School of Public Health recently published one of the first studies in which natural language processing was applied to social determinants of health. The researchers developed three new natural language processing algorithms to successfully extract information from text data related to housing challenges, financial stability and employment status from electronic health records.

"Health and well-being are not just about medical care. Mostly, they are about our behaviors, our environment, our social connections," said Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Fairbanks School of Public Health faculty member Joshua Vest, PhD, who led the study. "More and more healthcare organizations are having to deal with social determinants because it is factors like financial resources, housing, and employment status that really drive costs that make people unhealthy. The challenge for health care organizations is effectively measuring and identifying patients with social risks so that they can intervene."

"Our work helps advance the field in both application and methodology. Natural language processing has been applied to numerous conditions in the past, but this is one of the first papers that applies it to social determinants of health. We demonstrated that a relatively simplistic natural language processing approach could effectively measure social determinants instead of using of more sophisticated deep learning and neural network models. These later models are powerful but complex, difficult to implement, and require a lot of expertise, which many health systems don't have."

We purposely designed a system that could run in the background, read all the notes and create tags or indicators that says this patient's record contains data suggesting possible concern about a social indicator related to health. Our overall goal is to measure social determinants well enough for researchers to develop risk models and for clinicians and healthcare systems to be able to use these factors – housing challenges, financial security and employment status – in routine practice to help individuals and to provide a better understanding of the overall characteristics and needs of their patient population."

Joshua Vest, PhD, Regenstrief Institute Research Scientist and Fairbanks School of Public Health faculty member

Related Stories

Information indicating social needs can be extracted for many types of data in an electronic medical record, including information on patient occupation, health insurance coverage, marital status, size of household, address (low versus high crime area) and frequency of address changes.

Previously, Dr. Vest and colleagues, including Regenstrief Institute Vice President for Data and Analytics Shaun Grannis, M.D., created an app they named Uppstroms, Swedish for upstream, and successfully demonstrated that it could use structured data to predict patients in need of a referral to a social service such as a nutritionist.

Source:

Regenstrief Institute

Journal reference:

Allen, K. S., et al. (2023) Natural language processing-driven state machines to extract social factors from unstructured clinical documentation. JAMIA Open. doi.org/10.1093/jamiaopen/ooad024.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

From policy to plate: EAT-Lancet's impact on food research and public discourse
Climate change's impact on health and healthcare in Northern NSW: Urgent action needed
Towards Zika preparedness: immunogenicity insights from vaccine research
New research shows antibody cross-reactivity between human and animal coronaviruses
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis
"Médecins solidaires" and dRural: Two innovative projects to fight medical deserts
Public health concerns: monitoring e-cigarette sales key to preventing youth tobacco use
Public health concerns as highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) virus found in cat in France

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Opentrons partners with Zymo Research to automate key microbiome chemistries on the Opentrons Flex™