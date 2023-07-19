The use of waiting areas as a place to contribute to health literacy

In an article published in the Health Promotion International Journal, researchers reviewed how waiting areas of primary care or outpatient health services can improve health literacy among consumers attending appointments.

Study: Do health service waiting areas contribute to the health literacy of consumers? A scoping review. Image Credit: Medical-R/Shutterstock.comStudy: Do health service waiting areas contribute to the health literacy of consumers? A scoping review. Image Credit: Medical-R/Shutterstock.com

Background

The level of ability an individual has to obtain, process, and comprehend fundamental health information and services necessary to make sound health choices is known as health literacy. Increased healthcare costs, poor health outcomes, and less usage of preventative interventions are all linked to low health literacy.

Healthcare waiting areas are a frequent setting where consumers access health resources, information, and support. Nevertheless, the significance of waiting areas in enhancing health literacy and associated outcomes is uncertain.

Although prior studies indicated that waiting areas could be leveraged to provide consumers with health information and resources, there is limited data on how these interventions impact health literacy and linked outcomes.

About the study

In the present study, the authors explored the impact of waiting spaces in health service settings in improving health literacy and associated outcomes of adult consumers making health appointments. The study also focussed on mapping the kinds of interventions that target health literacy and associated outcomes in health service waiting rooms and the impacts of those initiatives. 

The research consisted of studies published after 2010 on health literacy responsiveness or health literacy in waiting spaces for adult consumers in primary care or outpatient health services.

A scoping review of the literature from ten bibliographic databases, web sources, one full-text archive, and dissertation repositories was conducted to find pertinent publications.

Related Stories

In addition, the study had a two-stage screening procedure in which two reviewers separately examined titles, abstracts, and full-text articles to determine relevant studies.

A data extraction form was used to collect data on the study population, design, outcomes, results, and intervention from the included publications. The team employed a narrative synthesis to summarize the results of the included papers and pinpoint gaps in the study that call for additional investigation.

Results

Since the current study is a scoping literature review, it does not offer original research results. Instead, the publication summarizes the results presented in the included papers and points out areas of the literature that still need to be explored. Of the 5,095 studies yielded from the literature search, 23 articles were included in the final analysis after screening.

The review discovered that waiting rooms in healthcare facilities frequently offer consumers health services, information, and support. Nonetheless, the effectiveness of waiting areas in enhancing consumer health literacy and the associated outcomes is still unknown.

The research found several themes about the use of waiting rooms to raise health literacy and linked outcomes, including the types of health literacy interventions implemented in health service waiting areas, the measured outcomes, and the efficacy of these interventions. 

The authors identified that a range of health literacy interventions have been implemented in health services waiting spaces, such as using digital technologies, the involvement of community health workers or peer educators, and the using health information materials like pamphlets.

They found a variety of outcomes that have been assessed in studies of health literacy interventions in waiting rooms, like self-efficacy, changes in knowledge, health outcomes, and health behaviors.

In addition, the team discovered that the effectiveness of health literacy interventions in waiting rooms differed widely among studies, with some interventions having a favorable influence on health literacy and linked outcomes, whereas others had little to no effect.

Conclusions

The study discovered that consumers frequently get health resources, information, and support in healthcare waiting rooms. Nevertheless, its impact on health literacy and associated outcomes is yet unknown. 

While the present scoping review found that health service waiting areas might influence consumers' health literacy and linked outcomes, additional studies are needed to identify the most effective kinds of interventions and how they can be tailored to meet the requirements of various populations.

Future studies in this discipline should concentrate on developing and analyzing interventions specifically suited to the needs of diverse cohorts and health conditions and investigating how these interventions affect a variety of health literacy and corresponding outcomes. 

Of note, the limitations of the current review include excluding articles published before 2010 and the likelihood of publication bias in the included papers.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Shanet Susan Alex

Written by

Shanet Susan Alex

Shanet Susan Alex, a medical writer, based in Kerala, India, is a Doctor of Pharmacy graduate from Kerala University of Health Sciences. Her academic background is in clinical pharmacy and research, and she is passionate about medical writing. Shanet has published papers in the International Journal of Medical Science and Current Research (IJMSCR), the International Journal of Pharmacy (IJP), and the International Journal of Medical Science and Applied Research (IJMSAR). Apart from work, she enjoys listening to music and watching movies.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. (2023, July 19). The use of waiting areas as a place to contribute to health literacy. News-Medical. Retrieved on July 19, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/The-use-of-waiting-areas-as-a-place-to-contribute-to-the-health-literacy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "The use of waiting areas as a place to contribute to health literacy". News-Medical. 19 July 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/The-use-of-waiting-areas-as-a-place-to-contribute-to-the-health-literacy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Susan Alex, Shanet. "The use of waiting areas as a place to contribute to health literacy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/The-use-of-waiting-areas-as-a-place-to-contribute-to-the-health-literacy.aspx. (accessed July 19, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Susan Alex, Shanet. 2023. The use of waiting areas as a place to contribute to health literacy. News-Medical, viewed 19 July 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230719/The-use-of-waiting-areas-as-a-place-to-contribute-to-the-health-literacy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

The Safety Sensescaping Project: Using Design to prevent mental injury in healthcare
Climate change's impact on health and healthcare in Northern NSW: Urgent action needed
Innovative mixed reality training platform to be developed for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare
Cutting-edge research: machine learning identifies early predictors of type 1 diabetes
"Médecins solidaires" and dRural: Two innovative projects to fight medical deserts
Exploring the efficacy of topical lidocaine in individuals with chronic neck pain
Home blood pressure monitoring could reduce cardiovascular events, save healthcare costs
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Produce prescription programs could save US healthcare system $40 billion