Quality of snacking matters more than quantity or frequency, study shows

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Snacking is becoming increasingly popular, with more than 70% of people reporting they snack at least twice a day. In a new study involving more than 1,000 people, researchers examined whether snacking affects health and if the quality of snack foods matters.

Our study showed that the quality of snacking is more important than the quantity or frequency of snacking, thus choosing high quality snacks over highly processed snacks is likely beneficial. Timing is also important, with late night snacking being unfavorable for health."

Kate Bermingham, PhD, postdoctoral fellow, King's College London

Bermingham will present the findings at NUTRITION 2023, the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held July 22-25 in Boston.

The work is part of the ZOE PREDICT project, a group of large in-depth nutritional research studies designed to uncover how and why people respond differently to the same foods.

"Surprisingly little has been published on snacking, despite the fact that it accounts for 20-25% of energy intake," said Bermingham. "PREDICT followed a large number of people and captured detailed information on their snacking behaviors, allowing this in-depth exploration of snacking on health."

Related Stories

Using data from just over 1,000 people in the United Kingdom who participated in the ZOE PREDICT 1 study, the researchers examined the relationship between snacking quantity, quality, and timing with blood fats and insulin levels, which are both indicators of cardiometabolic health.

The analysis showed that snacking on higher quality foods -; foods that contain significant amounts of nutrients relative to the calories they provide -; was associated with better blood fat and insulin responses. The researchers also observed that late-evening snacking, which lengthens eating windows and shortens the overnight fasting period, was associated with unfavorable blood glucose and lipid levels. There was no association between snacking frequency, calories consumed, and food quantity with any of the health measures analyzed.

"We observed only weak relationships between snack quality and the remainder of the diet, which highlights snacking as an independent modifiable dietary feature that could be targeted to improve health," said Bermingham.

Source:

American Society for Nutrition

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Child tax credit monthly payments linked to improved adult health and food security
Research reveals overwhelming support for group consultations among women experiencing menopause: a promising step towards improving quality of life
Muscle soothes mind: Exercise training can lower stress-related blood pressure responses
Cutting-edge research: machine learning identifies early predictors of type 1 diabetes
Research sheds light on genetic variants' impact beyond autism diagnosis
Study suggests blood group A may directly influence SARS-CoV-2 infectious risk
Do probiotics supplements really make a difference during antibiotic treatment? Probably not, says research
Towards Zika preparedness: immunogenicity insights from vaccine research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
NUTRITION 2023: Leading experts discuss the future of nutrition