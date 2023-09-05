Low-fat vegan diet can lead to a savings of more than $500 a year

Notes Reviewers' Notes

Food costs decrease 16% on a low-fat vegan diet, a savings of more than $500 a year, compared to a diet that includes meat, dairy, and other animal products, according to a new analysis from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in JAMA Network Open.

We knew that a vegan diet significantly reduces your risk of conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity-;and now we have proof that opting for beans instead of beef will also lead to significant savings on your grocery bill."

Hana Kahleova, MD, PhD, study co-author, director of clinical research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

The research is an analysis of a Physicians Committee study in which participants were randomly assigned to a vegan group or control group. The vegan group was asked to follow a low-fat vegan diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, grains, and legumes, while the control group was requested to make no diet changes. Calorie intake and food costs were not limited for either group.

For the food cost assessment, the participants' dietary records were linked to food price data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Thrifty Food Plan, 2021.

Total food costs decreased in the vegan group by 16%, or $1.51 per day, compared with no significant change in the control group. This decrease was mainly attributable to savings on meat, -$1.77 per day, and dairy, -$0.74 per day. Changes in purchases of other food groups (e.g., eggs and added fats) also contributed to the observed savings.

Related Stories

These savings outweighed the increased spending on vegetables, +$1.03 per day; fruits, +$0.40 per day; legumes, +$0.30 per day; whole grains, +$0.30 per day, and meat and dairy alternatives.

The findings support previous research showing that a plant-based diet provides more cost savings than one that includes animal products.

In addition to the cost savings, the study found that a low-fat vegan diet resulted in weight loss and improved body composition and insulin sensitivity in overweight adults.

Source:

Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine

Journal reference:

Kahleova, H., et al. (2023). Vegan Diet and Food Costs Among Adults With Overweight: A Secondary Analysis of a Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.32106.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The cognitive effects of the MIND diet
Maternal high-fat diet may alter airway nerves in offspring, leading to asthma
The Mediterranean diet and mindfulness practice during pregnancy can improve child neurodevelopmental outcomes
Gut microbiome may play a role in DNA methylation during weight loss
The association between diet pattern and depressive and anxiety symptoms
Bridging the gap: Postnatal research offers clues to tackling maternal obesity
Mediterranean diet with a dairy twist shows promise in lowering heart disease risk
Link between daily diet soda and aspartame intake in early life with autism in males

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
What is the effect of a workplace-based nutritional and behavioral intervention on adherence to Mediterranean diet principles at 12 months?