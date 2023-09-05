Physician-assessed aortic stenosis severity correlates with clinical outcomes, study shows

Notes Reviewers' Notes

The diagnosed severity of aortic stenosis strongly correlates with clinical outcomes, new Kaiser Permanente research shows. But the study also suggests that fine-tuning physician assessment of those patients with moderate aortic stenosis could help improve outcomes and better determine which patients might benefit from surgery.

The study found that patients diagnosed with moderate aortic stenosis have outcomes most similar to those categorized with mild aortic stenosis while only those with moderate-to-severe aortic stenosis had outcomes similar to those with severe aortic stenosis.

Moderate aortic stenosis represents a wide spectrum of disease. Despite controversy in the field about the prognosis for these patients, our results show that moderate aortic stenosis patients have a different trajectory than those with severe aortic stenosis, and that they can be safely followed with close surveillance."

Matthew D. Solomon, MD, PhD, physician-researcher at the Kaiser Permanente Division of Research and cardiologist at The Permanente Medical Group

The new study included nearly 547,000 Kaiser Permanente Northern California patients who had an echocardiogram between 2008 and 2018 to determine if they had aortic stenosis. Close to 50,000 patients were identified as having mild, mild-to-moderate, moderate, moderate-severe, or severe aortic stenosis. The research team analyzed associations between the physician assessments and the patients' clinical outcomes -; hospitalization for heart problems, surgery to replace the aortic valve, or death.

The study was funded by The Permanente Medical Group Delivery Science and Applied Research Program.

Source:

Kaiser Permanente

Journal reference:

Solomon, M. D., et al. (2023) Physician assessment of aortic stenosis severity, quantitative parameters, and long-term outcomes: Results from the KP-VALVE project. American Heart Journal. doi.org/10.1016/j.ahj.2023.07.009.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Natriuresis-guided diuretic therapy improves decongestion in acute heart failure
Mediterranean diet with a dairy twist shows promise in lowering heart disease risk
Study finds semaglutide provides benefits for patients with obesity phenotype of heart failure and HFpEF
Sex-based disparities in cardiovascular care may be linked to higher stroke risk among females
Can muvalaplin achieve safe and tolerable plasma concentrations adequate to reduce steady-state Lp(a) levels without modulating plasminogen activity in humans?
Stressful life events and insomnia may increase risk of atrial fibrillation in postmenopausal women
Ablation more effective than medical therapy in patients with end-stage heart failure, study shows
Ohio State University launches first-in-world clinical trial of heart failure device

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Early initiation of dapagliflozin in acute decompensated heart failure does not improve diuretic efficiency