Antipsychotics are likely overprescribed among homebound patients with dementia, study shows

Notes Reviewers' Notes

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society indicates that antipsychotics are likely overprescribed and used inappropriately among patients with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) receiving home health care, and such use is linked to worse patient outcomes.

Antipsychotic drugs are not approved for the treatment of dementia-;they are mostly used off-label to manage the symptoms that many people with ADRD experience, such as agitation, aggression, and psychosis that are called "behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia." In addition, antipsychotics carry considerable risks of serious drug-related adverse events, especially stroke and sudden cardiac death among older adults with ADRD.

When investigators examined information on 6,684 adults aged 65 years and older who were receiving care from a home health care agency in New York in 2019, they found that patients with ADRD were more than twice as likely to use antipsychotics than patients without ADRD (17.2% versus 6.6%). The most commonly used antipsychotic was quetiapine, a drug approved to help manage conditions including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder.

Among patients living with ADRD, predictors of antipsychotic use included having greater limitations in activities of daily living, taking more medications, having behavioral and psychological symptoms, and living alone. Among patients living with ADRD, antipsychotic use was linked with having less improvement in activities of daily living when discharged from home health care.

Antipsychotic use in persons with dementia is a serious patient safety issue, and it should be regularly reviewed for opportunities of deprescribing-;such as dose reduction until discontinuation-;whenever possible."

Jinjiao Wang, PhD, RN, corresponding author, University of Rochester

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Wang, J., et al. (2023) Antipsychotic use among older patients with dementia receiving home health care services: Prevalence, predictors, and outcomes. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.18555.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term use of proton pump inhibitors associated with increased risk of dementia
UK Biobank Dementia Risk Score outperforms other widely used scores
DOAC use associated with reduction in dementia risk compared to traditional blood thinners
Influenza and pneumonia vaccinations associated with reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease
Taking adult education classes may help prevent dementia
Catheter ablation linked to lower risk of dementia in all patients with atrial fibrillation
A review of the neurological imaging techniques in dementia diagnosis
FDA approved Rexulti to be the first antipsychotic for treating agitation in elderly patients with dementia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
OHSU scientists discover new avenue of cell death in Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia