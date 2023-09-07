Cyberbullying victimization and perpetration associated with eating disorder symptoms in adolescents

Notes Reviewers' Notes

In a study of US adolescents, both victims and perpetrators of cyberbullying were more likely than other youth to experience eating disorder symptoms. The findings are published in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.

In the study of 10,258 adolescents aged 10–14 years, participants answered questions about whether they had experienced cyberbullying victimization and perpetration, as well as whether they had experienced eating disorder symptoms.

Cyberbullying victimization was associated with worrying about weight gain, tying self-worth to weight, inappropriate compensatory behaviors to prevent weight gain, binge eating, and distress with binge eating.

Cyberbullying perpetration was associated with worrying about weight gain, tying self-worth to weight, and distress with binge eating.

Adolescents experience cyberbullying related to appearance and weight. Cyberbullying can lead to low self-esteem, body dissatisfaction, and the development of an eating disorder. Adolescents should limit social media that encourages eating disorders and appearance comparisons. Parents should advise their children to avoid cyberbullying and encourage them to report online harassment if it occurs."

Jason M. Nagata MD, senior author, University of California, San Francisco

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Cheng, C. M., et al. (2023) Cyberbullying and eating disorder symptoms in US early adolescents. International Journal of Eating Disorders. doi.org/10.1002/eat.24034.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

School-based interventions offer opportunity to promote cardiovascular health in adolescents
How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact sleep, mental health and social media use in female adolescents?
Stress of neighborhood poverty and community violence affects Black adolescents' mental health
Gut health breakthrough: probiotics show promise in managing PCOS in obese adolescents
Physical activity can improve learning and wellbeing in adolescents, study finds
Study aims to explore neural, physiological mechanisms linked to substance use in adolescence experiencing anxiety
What is the association between soft drink consumption and prevalence of overweight and obesity in adolescents?
The rise in anaemia among adolescent women in India: a comprehensive study on prevalence trends

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study shows arterial stiffness as a novel cause of premature heart damage among adolescents