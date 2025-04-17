Study explores nutrition perspectives and attitudes of Ghanaian pregnant adolescents, young mothers

A recent study in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, published by Elsevier, explores the nutrition perspectives and attitudes of Ghanaian pregnant adolescents and adolescent mothers. The study sheds light on significant challenges, including food insecurity, economic constraints, and cultural influences, that impact the dietary habits and health of young mothers and their infants.



Researchers conducted a qualitative, community-based cross-sectional study in nine communities across three municipalities and two districts in Ghana's Central Region. Using focus group discussions, they gathered insights from 35 participants, including 13 pregnant adolescents and 22 adolescent mothers aged 12 to 19. The study utilized Braun and Clarke's reflexive thematic analysis framework to identify key themes shaping nutritional choices and challenges.



Lead author Christiana Naa Astreh Nsiah-Asamoah, PhD, University of Cape Coast, Cape Coast, Ghana, explained, "The findings of this study offer insights for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers focused on maternal and child health, especially within socioeconomically disadvantaged communities. For professionals in healthcare and community support roles, the study highlights the importance of creating tailored nutrition education programs that address the specific needs and circumstances of pregnant adolescents and adolescent mothers."



Five central themes emerged: health and well-being, infant nutrition, dietary habits, nutrition information sources, and social support. The findings revealed that adolescent mothers tend to diverge from recommended practices for infant and young child feeding. Economic limitations often led adolescent mothers to rely on less nutritious street foods, while many found exclusive breastfeeding for six months impractical, opting instead for complementary feeding. Limited access to nutrition education and inconsistent social support further compounded these challenges.



The study highlights the importance of strengthening nutrition education programs, improving access to affordable healthy foods, and enhancing community-based support systems to empower young mothers in making informed dietary decisions.

Source: Elsevier Journal reference: Nsiah-Asamoah, C. N. A., et al. (2025). Nutrition Perspectives and Attitudes Among Ghanaian Pregnant Adolescents and Adolescent Mothers. Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior. doi.org/10.1016/j.jneb.2024.12.012.