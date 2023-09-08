NYU Langone offers the highest-quality kidney and lung transplant programs in the nation, new U.S. data reveals

The NYU Langone Transplant Institute offers the highest-quality kidney and lung transplant programs in the nation, according to new federal quality data, while its heart and liver transplant programs hold the highest organ survival rates in New York.

Data released this summer by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients, a national quality tracker overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, show NYU Langone's kidney and lung transplant programs have achieved excellence in the most important triad of metrics: volume, transplant rate, and one-year survival.

In 2022, NYU Langone transplanted 335 kidneys—the most of any center in New York State—while being the only high-volume program in the nation to achieve top-tier measures in both one-year organ survival and getting a deceased donor transplant faster. The kidney transplant program has the lowest mortality rate in New York City among those on the waitlist.

Similarly, 81 lung transplants were performed at NYU Langone last year, and the program was rated best in the nation for excellent one-year lung survival after a transplant, in combination with getting a transplant faster, low mortality on the transplant list, and a high volume of transplants.

It's clear that our investment in building a world-class transplant center is paying off for our patients. Few transplant centers in the nation can point to NYU Langone's extraordinary growth while continuing to exceed nationwide benchmarks for quality." Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery, and director of the Transplant Institute

In 2022, 69 hearts were transplanted at NYU Langone, which was rated highest in the Northeast for getting transplants to people the fastest. The heart transplant program has the highest patient survival in the nation among programs performing over 20 transplants a year. The heart transplant team at NYU Langone continues to innovate new methods to get more hearts transplanted into more people, including developing a heart transplant program for highly sensitized patients and creating bridges to transplant using left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) or total artificial hearts. In August 2023, the heart transplant team performed its 300th transplant since its inception in 2018.

The liver transplant team has had a tremendous year of growth, including the launch of the Pediatric Liver Disease and Transplant Program at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone. Amid the expansion, which included the addition of several adult liver transplant physicians and surgeons, the liver transplant program had the highest one-year survival rate in New York State and has one of the highest transplant rates in the Northeast. The team performed 100 liver transplants last year, the most since the program began in 1990.