Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests

In a recent study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers assessed a novel human papillomavirus (HPV) and host deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) methylation score for adenocarcinoma in-situ (AIS) and cervical adenocarcinoma (ADC) screening.

Study: A novel human papillomavirus and host DNA methylation score and detection of cervical adenocarcinoma. Image Credit: mi_viri/Shutterstock.com
Study: A novel human papillomavirus and host DNA methylation score and detection of cervical adenocarcinoma. Image Credit: mi_viri/Shutterstock.com

HPV persistence and progression (Pap) testing significantly reduced squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) incidence in the 1960s. However, ADC incidence remained high due to the low sensitivity of Pap smears for AIS as well as ADC. These lesions, predominantly within the endocervical canal, are harder to visualize colposcopically or capture in a Pap specimen.

About the study

In the present case-control study, researchers evaluated the specificity and sensitivity of a combined human papillomavirus and human methylation score to screen for adenocarcinoma in situ and adenocarcinoma.

The methylation score was calculated by averaging the percent methylation at 35 different predetermined CpG sites within the L2/L1 open reading frames (ORFs) of HPV-16, 18, and 45, and the promoter regions of two human genetic loci, heparan sulfate glucosamine 3-O-sulfotransferase 2 (HS3ST2) and deleted in colorectal cancer (DCC) on chromosomes 16 and 18, respectively.

The team examined exfoliated cells from the cervicovaginal region of HPV PaP group females who showed HPV-16/18/45 positivity, including (i) 353 cervical intraepithelial neoplasia-3 (CIN-3) or squamous cell carcinoma patients, (ii) 176 AIS or ADC patients, (iii) controls with cleared HPV-16/18/45 infections (HPV-clearers; 579 individuals) or persistent infections (HPV-Persisters; 292 individuals).

Using next-generation methods, the researchers calculated CpG region-specific DNA methylation percentages. DNA methylation scores were calculated by calculating the mean methylation percentage for all the 35 CpG regions analyzed.

From electronic health records, deidentified race, ethnicity, smoking habits, and age-related data, as well as follow-up histopathological and cytological reports, were obtained, with clinical outcomes accessible until 2014.

Lesion identification at Kaiser Permanente Northern California (KPNC) was based on histopathological findings of colposcopically-directed samples. HPV genotyping was performed on banked specimens. Cases were chosen based on HPV-16, 18, and 45 genotyping data. DNA CpG site methylation testing was performed on a sample taken soon before the diagnosis of CIN3/SCC or AIS/ADC. The sequencing reads were mapped to human host and viral reference sequences, which were then bisulfite-converted in silico to determine the methylation status of CpG and non-CpG cytosines.

By calculating the ratio of methylated Cs in the total number of molecules sequenced per sample, the alignment result was converted into methylation percentages for each tested cytosine. The odds ratios (ORs) were computed using multivariable logistic regression modeling. Furthermore, generalized linear modeling (GLM) was used. Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) population-based data were used to calculate the area under the curve (AUC) values.

Results

AIS/ADC tumors (55%) and CIN3/SCC tumors (54%) had a greater proportion of white females compared to those whose HPC infections cleared (44%). Seven to ten percent of the individuals were current smokers, and 10% to 15% were past cigarette users.

Related Stories

HPV-16 was most commonly detected in CIN3 and SCC cases (66%, 24%, and 10% infections by HPV-16, 18, and 45, respectively), whereas HPV-18 was most commonly detected in AIS and ADC cases (39%, 51%, and 10% infections by HPV-16, 18, and 45, respectively). HPV-16 was likewise more prevalent among individuals with persistent HPV infections (48%) compared to those whose infection cleared (32%).

Each CpG site showed a greater percentage of DNA methylation among exfoliated cells from the cervicovaginal region of AIS/ADC patients and CIN3/SCC patients compared to the control group. The ADC/AIS methylation Score demonstrated 74% sensitivity, 89% specificity, and 88% AUC values.

The comparable proportions for CIN3/SCC were 46%, 82%, and 68%, respectively. Using HPV-clearers as controls, the OR for the DNA methylation score (fourth versus first quartiles) for AIS and ADC was 49. CIN3 and SCC patients showed similar but weaker relationships with the DNA methylation scores.

The OR strengths were equivalent to a human gene or an HPV subtype. The odds ratios for each CpG site were all extremely significant. Similarly, all of the CpG region-specific odds ratios for CIN3 and SCC were very significant. Nevertheless, the CIN3 and SCC relationships were weaker compared to those for adenocarcinoma and adenocarcinoma in situ. The direct comparisons revealed that AIS and ADC were linked with higher levels of methylation at almost all CpG regions.

Individuals with persistent HPV infection showed higher DNA methylation levels than individuals with cleared HPV infection. AIS/ADC showed considerably greater methylation levels than controls for each HPV type and the two human HS3ST2 and DCC CpG sites evaluated. CIN3/SCC connections were found to be similar. Direct case-case comparisons by individual HPV type and both human genes, however, revealed that AIS/ADC had substantially greater methylation levels than CIN3/SCC at all but six of the 35 CpG sites investigated.

Implications

Overall, the study findings showed that HPV 16, 18, or 45-infected females with high methylation scores had high likelihoods of AIS/ADC, indicating the need for careful histopathological examination of the cervical transition zone. Regular screening techniques such as colposcopy and Pap smears have shown low sensitivity in detecting AIS and ADC cases. Compared to SCC, ADC has poorer survival rates, making the findings clinically relevant.

DNA methylation of specific L1/L2 CpG regions in HPV-16,18, and 45 and CpG regions in the promoter sites of the HS3ST2 and DCC genes might be critical molecular determinants for cervical tumors and related biomarkers. L2/L1 DNA methylation could be an intermediate step in cervical tumor formation but may not play biologically significant roles in HPV persistence.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Written by

Pooja Toshniwal Paharia

Dr. based clinical-radiological diagnosis and management of oral lesions and conditions and associated maxillofacial disorders.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. (2023, September 08). Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 08, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230908/Promising-new-cervical-cancer-test-fills-in-the-gap-missed-by-Pap-tests.aspx.

  • MLA

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests". News-Medical. 08 September 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230908/Promising-new-cervical-cancer-test-fills-in-the-gap-missed-by-Pap-tests.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. "Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230908/Promising-new-cervical-cancer-test-fills-in-the-gap-missed-by-Pap-tests.aspx. (accessed September 08, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Toshniwal Paharia, Pooja Toshniwal Paharia. 2023. Promising new cervical cancer test fills in the gap missed by Pap tests. News-Medical, viewed 08 September 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230908/Promising-new-cervical-cancer-test-fills-in-the-gap-missed-by-Pap-tests.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Silencing two genes can make cancer cells receptive to chemotherapy
New breakthroughs by NPL scientists could transform cancer treatment
Study finds ways to improve medication adherence in breast cancer survivors
New liquid biopsy technology uses RNA "dark matter" to detect cancer
Statins may protect IBD patients from colorectal cancer, study finds
New cancer therapy shows promise in mouse models, slows or reverses tumor growth
Did COVID-19 mortality differ between patients with cancer and the general US population depending on which SARS-CoV-2 variant was dominant?
Machine learning helps identify metabolic biomarkers that could predict cancer risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Men with sneaky testosterone physiology have worse prostate cancer outcomes, study finds