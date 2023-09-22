Is hemp the superfood vegetarians have been waiting for?

In a recent study published in the journal Nutrients, researchers explored the published literature about hemp seeds to understand their nutritional properties, focusing on their role in vegetarian diets as a source of proteins, essential fatty acids, dietary fiber, and minerals. As hemp contains antioxidants and phytochemicals, it may prove to be a promising supplement for functional food manufacturers.

Study: The Role of Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) as a Functional Food in Vegetarian Nutrition. Image Credit: MexChriss / ShutterstockStudy: The Role of Hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) as a Functional Food in Vegetarian Nutrition. Image Credit: MexChriss / Shutterstock

Background

Many countries, including the United States of America (USA), have banned Cannabis sativa (C. sativa) cultivation since the early 1930s to limit their psychotropic substance abuse. However, it also led to limited cultivation of C. sativa species with low THC used in textile industries. 

Recently, many countries, including the USA, Australia, Canada, and China, lifted these bans and now allow the cultivation of low-THC cultivar (<0.3% w/w) based on the distinction between its use(s) for recreational (marijuana), industrial, medicinal, and nutritional (hemp) purposes, which had renewed interest in C. sativa and its uses.

Notably, in the last decade, the consumption of hemp seeds for nutritional purposes has almost doubled in Germany and the Netherlands.

Graphical representation of promising hemp use.Graphical representation of promising hemp use.

Health benefits of C. sativa

In the past, hemp seeds were considered a waste; however, nowadays, around 50 hemp cultivars with varying macronutrient compositions are grown worldwide for their high nutritional value.

The hemp seed protein content at max goes up to 30%, and their dietary fiber and lipid content ranges between 30-40% and 25–30%, respectively. In addition, its polysaccharide component is exclusively composed of dietary fiber. Another noteworthy aspect of hemp seeds is that they are versatile, allowing their consumption as a whole, hulled, oil, flour, or isolated proteins. It has also facilitated the development of several hemp-derived foods, edible oils, snacks, and flour at the commercial level.

A vegetarian diet should comprise several vegetable protein sources to meet everyday protein requirements, especially the essential amino acids. Hemp and its derivatives could supplement proteins with a high biological value, e.g., arginine. Arginine constitutes 12% of hemp protein, a substantially higher fraction than plant- or animal sources, such as soy, whey, egg white, and wheat. Furthermore, hemp has more sulfur-based amino acids. Most importantly, hemp has edestin, with branched-chain amino acids, cysteine, methionine, and aromatic amino acids, in which a vegetarian diet is low.

Related Stories

C. sativa polypeptides are also a rich source of bioactive peptides with antioxidant activity. Some hemp-derived polypeptides inhibited renin and acetylcholinesterase (AChE), similar to some Alzheimer's disease (AD) drugs.

Hemp has a high content of unsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA), which reach ~90% and 80% of their total lipid fraction. Moreover, hemp seed oil has a high (20%) oleic acid content (OA) similar to extra virgin olive oil, widely used in the Mediterranean diet, and has well-recognized health benefits. In addition, hemp seed oil had linoleic acid (LA) and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends ALA daily intake of 1–2% with omega-3 PUFA for vegetarians.

A planned vegetarian diet is usually sufficient in dietary fiber. Thus, hulled or whole seeds should be used based on an individual's nutritional needs. In a vegetarian diet, hulled seeds could help improve digestibility while supplementing requisite quantities of dietary fiber.

In a vegetarian diet, some micronutrients, such as iron, zinc, and calcium, could be critical if unplanned. Calcium concentration in hemp seeds varies with cultivars, with some having 90 mg/100 g (low) and others having 955 mg/100 g (high) calcium concentrations. For vegetarians, consuming different sources of calcium through several dietary sources is a must to ensure adequate intake. 

Besides being a plant-based nutritional source, hemp is a highly sustainable crop with a lower environmental impact and the ability to sequester carbon. Given its rapid exfoliation, it does not overexploit the soil. Furthermore, it requires fewer pesticides and has reduced irrigation needs.

Conclusions

The authors presented evidence that hemp seeds could be a valuable source of flour in the bakery industry, extraction of oils rich in essential fatty acids, proteins of high biological value, and an overall great nutritional supplement, especially for vegetarians.

In the future, with the emergence of novel techniques, hemp seeds' potential health benefits might improve more. As a source of bioactive peptides, hemp might help treat metabolic pathologies, hypertension, and cardiovascular diseases. Thus, more research is needed to optimize the concentration of their bioactive compounds for more health benefits and verify the safety of concentrated hemp extracts.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2023, September 22). Is hemp the superfood vegetarians have been waiting for?. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 22, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230922/Is-hemp-the-superfood-vegetarians-have-been-waiting-for.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Is hemp the superfood vegetarians have been waiting for?". News-Medical. 22 September 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230922/Is-hemp-the-superfood-vegetarians-have-been-waiting-for.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Is hemp the superfood vegetarians have been waiting for?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230922/Is-hemp-the-superfood-vegetarians-have-been-waiting-for.aspx. (accessed September 22, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2023. Is hemp the superfood vegetarians have been waiting for?. News-Medical, viewed 22 September 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230922/Is-hemp-the-superfood-vegetarians-have-been-waiting-for.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals a new potential treatment approach for glioblastoma
Unlocking the secret drivers of deadly pancreatic cancer: New target offers hope for treatment
How food insecurity fuels sugary drink consumption in vulnerable kids
Targeted diet and exercise intervention could improve chemotherapy outcomes for breast cancer patients
Does legalizing and commercialising cannabis cause more road accidents?
Can your baby's gut bacteria predict food allergies?
Coffee, fiber, and the Mediterranean diet are key players in fighting nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Medicinal cannabis and its impact on patient-reported outcomes in chronic health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Musashi-2 protein plays key role in the regulation of mass and metabolic processes in skeletal muscle