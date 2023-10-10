Closed Loop Medicine appoints Konstantinos Vlassis as Chief Technology Officer

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd., a leading TechBio company developing combination prescription drug plus software therapy products that enable personalized dose optimization, today announced that it has appointed Konstantinos Vlassis as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Bringing extensive expertise in designing and implementing technology strategies to support product delivery, Konstantinos will oversee the management of the Company’s technology platforms and will have responsibility for engineering, information security and technology infrastructure.

Konstantinos is an experienced technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in building high performance agile teams. As CTO, he will play a pivotal role in leading Closed Loop Medicine’s Engineering Team and facilitating cross-functional collaboration. Konstantinos will be a key member of the Executive Leadership Team working to meet short- and long-term business goals and growth.

During his career, Konstantinos created scalable high-transaction platforms, re-architected legacy applications to Service Oriented Architecture and refactored solutions from different programming languages to deliver B2B and B2C products in healthcare, market research and data companies.

In his previous role, Konstantinos was CTO at Medis Medical Imaging, where he established a full agile continuous integration and delivery process, while initiating a major digital transformation of the company’s products incorporating AI/ML tools. During that time, Konstantinos secured the acquisition of AMID, an Italian software-as-a-medical-device company, and launched the first Medis product incorporating the acquired technology. Prior to this, Konstantinos was the interim CTO at Winnow Systems Ltd, during which time he led the development and successful release of the award-winning AI product Winnow Vision which has been widely used in the hospitality industry to reduce food-waste. Konstantinos holds an MBA from Cass Business School, and MSc Information Systems from Brunel University.

I am thrilled to be joining Closed Loop Medicine and becoming an integral part of the development of our technology platform and overall software engineering, information security, and infrastructure to support bringing these life-changing products to the market. I am excited to work closely with the product, regulatory and operational teams to leverage the capabilities of our ground-breaking technologies that have the potential to revolutionize disease management and improve health outcomes for millions of patients.” Konstantinos Vlassis, CTO, Closed Loop Medicine

Dr. Hakim Yadi PhD OBE, CEO & Co-Founder of Closed Loop Medicine, said: “It has been a pivotal year for the Company’s growth, particularly to establish strategic collaborations and strengthen our senior leadership team. As Chief Technology Officer, Konstantinos brings a wealth of experience in designing and implementing productive, transparent, accountable technology strategies within strict regulatory constraints and delivering innovative products. As we continue to develop our dose optimization combination products enabling bespoke treatment decisions at an individual patient level, the expertise Konstantinos brings to the team is invaluable and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team.”