Haier Biomedical recognized as the Most Innovative Sustainable Digital Healthcare Company 2023

Haier Biomedical is thrilled to be named as Global Health and Pharma's Most Innovative Sustainable Digital Healthcare Company for 2023.

This prestigious award highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to providing innovative, robust and sustainable cold storage solutions and services to laboratories globally.  Haier Biomedical is a leading provider of sustainable cold chain products that are designed to vastly improve refrigeration efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

These solutions use green and low-carbon technologies, and hydrocarbon refrigerants that achieve near-zero global warming and ozone depletion potentials. The company’s ‑150 °C Cryo Freezers underscore these capabilities, offering -150 °C sample storage with eco-friendly hydrocarbon refrigerants and a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption compared to similar models.

The Haier Biomedical Cold Chain Equipment Experience Centre – which delivers essential training on vaccine cold chains – also stands as a testament to the company’s core mission to improve the quality of healthcare and clinical research in the 150 countries that it serves.

Richard Jafrato, UK General Manager at Haier Biomedical, commented: “We are immensely proud to be recognised as the Most Innovative Sustainable Digital Healthcare Company for 2023. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team to drive positive change and innovation within this sector. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest quality products that are not only practical but also help to ensure a greener future for the life sciences industries.”

