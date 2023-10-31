Higher risk of dental caries after surgical obesity treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Those who have had surgical obesity treatment have a higher risk of dental caries than before surgery. They also often experience a general decline in oral health. This has been shown by a thesis at the University of Gothenburg.

The aim of the thesis was to study the oral health of individuals before and after treatment for severe obesity. The participants had a BMI of 40 or more, or 35 or more in combination with other medical conditions, such as diabetes. Treatment involved either surgery or medical treatment.

Medical treatment includes lifestyle advice, dietary treatment, possible drug treatment, and support with increased physical activity. However, surgery has proven more effective for weight loss, and with a growing obesity epidemic in many parts of the world, more and more people are having surgery.

"Around 5,000 cases of obesity surgery are performed each year in Sweden alone, and the trend is increasing," says Negin Taghat, who has defended her doctoral thesis at the Institute of Odontology at the University of Gothenburg's Sahlgrenska Academy, and who works as a dentist for the Swedish Public Dental Service in Region Västra Götaland. "We were therefore interested in seeing whether there is any change in the oral health of these patients after surgery."

Increased caries risk after surgery

The group of 118 obese individuals followed in the thesis reveals a pattern whereby higher BMI is associated with higher caries risk according to a rising scale. At the highest BMI values, there was a doubled risk of caries and less regular dental care.

Two years after either surgical or medical treatment, a clear division emerged between the groups. Those who had undergone surgery had gone from an average of 15.0 caries lesions on the surface of the tooth enamel to 19.1. Within the group receiving medical treatment, however, enamel lesions had decreased.

Another example relates to deeper caries lesions in the dentine, with an average pre-treatment initial value of 4.3 lesions. Two years after treatment, individuals in the surgery group had an average of 6.4 such lesions while those in the medical treatment group had 4.9.

The associations were statistically significant, even when taking factors such as socioeconomic status and other medical conditions into account.

Important knowledge for healthcare

Individuals who have undergone surgical obesity treatment may also experience a variety of oral symptoms and an impact on their oral quality of life. We saw that almost half of individuals experienced poorer oral health."

Negin Taghat, University of Gothenburg's Sahlgrenska Academy

Related Stories

Symptoms can include hypersensitive teeth and difficulties with chewing. The situation as a whole can also cause social discomfort.

"Health professionals and dental professionals meet these patient groups in their everyday work. It is extremely important for staff to be aware that oral health can be affected by both obesity and obesity treatment so that preventive measures can be planned."

The group investigated within the thesis is part of the larger BAriatic surgery SUbstitution and Nutrition (BASUN) study, initiated by researchers at Sahlgrenska Academy to compare long-term outcomes of medical and surgical obesity treatment.

Source:

University of Gothenburg

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ketogenic dietary intervention may inhibit onset and progression of neuroendocrine tumors
The Clinical Importance of Circulating Tumor DNA
Physical therapy can help reduce risk of dizziness-induced injury
Can deep brain stimulation unlock the cure for severe depression?
Outbreak of piercing infections in Australia traced to contaminated aftercare solution
How is TikTok's #Ozempic trend impacting diabetes patients?
AI model accurately forecasts patient outcomes for common lung cancer after surgery
Do peripheral artery disease risk factors impact men and women differently?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Unlocking the Future of Mental Health Research: An Exclusive Interview with the CEO of MQ Mental Health Research