Sweet truths: Could blackcurrant and citrus extracts help prevent type 2 diabetes?

In a recent study published in the journal Food & Function, a team of European researchers explored the role of blackcurrant (BC) extracts in reducing blood sugar or glycemic levels after meals and investigated whether fruit fiber can enhance this effect. Their results indicate that while BC reduces glycemic levels immediately after meals, higher doses are no more effective than lower doses, and fruit fibers do not augment the effect.

Study: Acute effects of drinks containing blackcurrant and citrus (poly)phenols and dietary fibre on postprandial glycaemia, gut hormones, cognitive function and appetite in healthy adults: two randomised controlled trials. Image Credit: Created with the assistance of DALL·E 3Study: Acute effects of drinks containing blackcurrant and citrus (poly)phenols and dietary fibre on postprandial glycaemia, gut hormones, cognitive function and appetite in healthy adults: two randomised controlled trials. ​​​​​​​Image Credit: Created with the assistance of DALL·E 3

Background

The burden of type 2 diabetes (T2D), both in terms of prevalence and associated mortality, has been rising globally. In Europe alone, one-fifth of adults are estimated to be prediabetic and could progress to T2D within the next decade. Therefore, identifying effective interventions to prevent this progression is a public health priority.

People who regularly experience elevated levels of blood glucose after meals, also known as high postprandial glycemia, are at a higher risk of developing T2D as well as certain heart diseases. Dietary adjustments, particularly by including polyphenols and fruit fibers such as pectins, may reduce postprandial glycemia and promote glycemic control in the long term. Scientists believe this is because polyphenols slow the rate at which glucose is absorbed into the blood, and fruit fibers slow the rate at which the stomach empties.

About the study

Researchers conducted two separate trials between May 2017 and January 2019.

First, they hypothesized that if combined, fruit fibers and polyphenol extracts would be more effective than either component separately in reducing blood glucose levels. This was tested in a trial called the GLU-FX study, where they examined the effect of BC and sweet orange (SO) polyphenol extracts on postprandial glucose levels, insulinemia, post-meal appetite, and gut hormone secretions.

Participants in the GLU-FX trial were randomized to a sequence of treatments, where they were assigned a placebo (0 mg polyphenols) in one period and given three out of four test drinks during the rest of the study. These drinks included (1) L-BC (800 mg polyphenols), (2) H-BC (1600 mg polyphenols), (3) L-SO (800 mg SO), and (4) H-Blend (800 mg BC and 800 mg SO). There was a ‘wash-out’ period of at least one week between treatments.

In the second trial, the GLU-MIX study, researchers hypothesized that combining fiber-rich citrus pulp and BC would reduce the area under the blood glucose curve (iAUC) between 0 and 30 minutes more than a citrus pulp individually. They tested this by examining the effect of drinks containing only fiber and BC + fiber on postprandial glucose levels, insulinemia, post-meal appetite, and cognitive functioning. The drinks provided in this trial included (1) a control with no polyphenols or fiber, (2) 1.5 g total fiber (F), and (3) 800 mg BC and 1.5 g total fiber (BC + F).

In both trials, researchers collected blood for analysis at the time participants drank the beverages and at different time points between ten minutes and two hours after consumption. Participants also filled up questionnaires with details about their mood and satiation levels at different time points and how palatable the drink was 10 minutes after they consumed it. GLU-MIX participants also completed a cognitive battery test 45 minutes and 160 minutes after consumption and were given a carbohydrate-rich meal 215 minutes after drinking the test beverages.

Participants were aged between 18 and 70 years, with a body mass index (BMI) between 18 and 35. Their good health was determined by the fact that none of them had cancer, allergies, sensitivities, or conditions such as phenylketonuria. Individuals who had donated blood in the 12 months preceding the study or had medical tests with abnormal results were excluded, as were smokers and those with a history of alcoholism or substance abuse.

Findings

In the GLU-FX trial, 29 participants completed the study, of whom 60% were female, and more than half were white. On average, they were 37 years old. Researchers found that the L-BC beverage significantly reduced blood glucose levels compared to the placebo in the first 30 minutes after consumption but not afterward.

Related Stories

Both L-BC and H-BC reduced blood insulin levels and C-peptide concentrations compared to the control in the first 30 minutes, but not beyond. There were no significant differences in mood and appetite scores. Participants did note that L-BC and H-blend were more difficult to drink and that the L-SO drink had a more pleasant texture.

In the GLU-MIX trial, 37 completed the trial, and participant characteristics were very similar to the GLU-FX population. Researchers found that blood glucose levels were significantly reduced by the BC + F beverage in the first 30 minutes after consumption. Similarly, BC + F was associated with lower insulin levels and C-peptide concentrations.

The BC + F beverage also reduced reaction times and accuracy in the cognitive tests. There were no significant differences in appetite, mood, or energy intake, but participants noted that they were thirstier after drinking BC + F. The test drinks were considered harder to consume and less pleasant than the control, and BC + F was considered more bitter.

Conclusions

This study aimed to assess whether combining dietary fiber and polyphenol-rich fruit extracts is more effective on blood glucose and insulin levels, gut hormones, mood, appetite, and cognitive function. Researchers found no evidence of a linear relationship between polyphenol dose and early postprandial glucose levels and no evidence that fiber-rich fruit extracts could enhance the effect of polyphenols.

However, the authors caution against treating these findings as conclusive. The fact that only healthy individuals were included in the trial is a limitation, as these populations can clear circulating glucose from their bloodstream faster. The simple meals provided in the trial did not include various macronutrients, which could enhance the effects of polyphenols on blood sugar levels. Another limitation was that individual participants did not receive every treatment.

Despite the limitations, this study provides interesting insights and avenues for further research. A key priority for future work is moving beyond healthy populations and exploring the role of polyphenols in reducing blood glucose levels in prediabetic populations.

Journal reference:
  • Acute effects of drinks containing blackcurrant and citrus (poly)phenols and dietary fibre on postprandial glycaemia, gut hormones, cognitive function and appetite in healthy adults: two randomised controlled trials. Pinto, A.M., Hobden, M.R., Brown, K.D., Farrimond, J., Targett, D., Corpe, C.P., Ellis, P.R., Todorova, Y., Socha, K., Bahsoon, S., Haworth, C., Marcel, M., Nie, X., Hall, W.L. Food & Function (2023). https://doi.org/10.1039/D3FO03085G, https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2023/FO/D3FO03085G

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2023, November 01). Sweet truths: Could blackcurrant and citrus extracts help prevent type 2 diabetes?. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 01, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Sweet-truths-Could-blackcurrant-and-citrus-extracts-help-prevent-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Sweet truths: Could blackcurrant and citrus extracts help prevent type 2 diabetes?". News-Medical. 01 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Sweet-truths-Could-blackcurrant-and-citrus-extracts-help-prevent-type-2-diabetes.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "Sweet truths: Could blackcurrant and citrus extracts help prevent type 2 diabetes?". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Sweet-truths-Could-blackcurrant-and-citrus-extracts-help-prevent-type-2-diabetes.aspx. (accessed November 01, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2023. Sweet truths: Could blackcurrant and citrus extracts help prevent type 2 diabetes?. News-Medical, viewed 01 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231101/Sweet-truths-Could-blackcurrant-and-citrus-extracts-help-prevent-type-2-diabetes.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Stopping metformin early linked to higher dementia risk in older adults with type 2 diabetes
18 million British adults at risk of developing diabetes, analysis finds
AI shows promise in predicting type 2 diabetes but faces hurdles for clinical use
Eating two servings of red meat per week may raise type 2 diabetes risk
Diabetes complications linked to increased risk of colorectal cancer recurrence and death
Microscale device for eye implantation may be used in the treatment of diabetes
Diabetes complications worsen prognosis for colorectal cancer patients
Migrants face greater risk of inferior care for type 2 diabetes, Denmark study shows

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
CT-measured VAT volume key in assessing diabetes risk in prediabetic individuals