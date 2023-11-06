Exploring the connection: Diet, sleep patterns, and blood pressure in young individuals

In a recent study published in Hypertension Research, a group of researchers examined the relationship between dietary and sleep rhythms and blood pressure (BP) levels in children aged 6-15 from Chongqing and Sichuan provinces and identified optimal rhythm interventions to prevent Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) onset potentially.

Study: The impact of dietary and sleep rhythms on blood pressure in children and adolescents: a cross-sectional study. Image Credit: OleksandraNaumenko/Shutterstock.comStudy: The impact of dietary and sleep rhythms on blood pressure in children and adolescents: a cross-sectional study. Image Credit: OleksandraNaumenko/Shutterstock.com

Background 

Contemporary lifestyles frequently exhibit irregular eating patterns and inadequate sleep. These habits might heighten the risk for chronic ailments like obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. People now eat beyond a 15-hour window daily, deviating from the traditional three meals a day seen in the 1970s.

Coupled with prevalent poor sleep, especially among the young, these irregularities pose a risk for hypertension by disrupting the body's circadian rhythm.

Further research is needed because while multiple studies highlight the effects of irregular dietary patterns and poor sleep on adult blood pressure, there is limited understanding of these impacts on children and adolescents, making it crucial to establish guidelines for this younger population.

About the study 

The present study, conducted in 2021 and 2022, used a three-stage stratified cluster sampling to select two provinces in Chongqing and Sichuan, one county per province and two avenues per county.

This led to the inclusion of four primary and two middle schools and targeted children aged 6-15 years residing in these avenues for over six months.

Participants filled out questionnaires on demographics, diet, socio-economic status, and family health history. From the initial 6,450 children, 5,608 were analyzed for dietary rhythm and 5,320 for sleep rhythm after data adjustments. 

Dietary and sleep rhythms were determined through self-reported questionnaires detailing meal timings and sleep durations. Discrepancies between weekday and weekend rhythms were also calculated. BP was precisely measured on three distinct occasions by trained nurses from the Children’s Hospital of Chongqing Medical University using a specific sphygmomanometer model to diagnose hypertension.

Related Stories

The study also looked at potential covariates or confounding variables collected via questionnaires. These encompassed demographic information, prenatal factors like birth weight, anthropometric data, lifestyle habits, and socio-economic indicators. Height and weight were precisely measured using a specific medical device, and body mass index (BMI) was calculated.

Analytical tools, including the general linear (GLM) and logistic regression models, were employed to dissect the relationships between dietary and sleep rhythms and BP levels. In addition, subgroup analyses by gender were conducted.

Two criteria helped determine optimal meal and sleep times. First, a model in SAS identified relationships between meals/sleep times and BP levels, indicating optimal times for lowered BP. Second, school timings for primary and middle school students were also factored in. SAS 9.4 software handled all data analysis, with a significance set at 0.05 in two-sided tests.

Study results 

The study assessed data from 5,608 children aged 6–15 years, with 47.3% being girls and 52.7% boys, and the average age of the participants was 10.48 years. Information such as height, weight, BMI, birth weight, and socio-economic factors were recorded, and girls were found to have a lower mean arterial pressure.

Over half of the participants, about 53.21%, were in their puberty stages, and a significant 69.86% were exposed to passive smoking. A minority, 10.97%, came from families with a single, separated, divorced, or widowed parent.

The study recorded that 39.93% of fathers and 20.61% of mothers were obese, while the prevalence of hypertension was 2.89% for mothers and 5.94% for fathers. After multiple readings on different days, 140 children, including 91 boys and 49 girls, showed elevated blood pressure.

Dietary and sleep patterns varied with age for instance, children aged 6-7 years had a mean feeding window of 11.69 hours on weekdays, which increased with age. The study also found that older participants, aged 13-15, had earlier breakfasts and later dinners than their younger counterparts.

Sleep durations also varied: children aged 6–7 slept approximately 9.62 hours on weekdays, 8-12-year-olds slept about 9.18 hours, and 13-15-year-olds had an average sleep duration of 7.89 hours.

Weekends saw a pattern shift, with later mealtimes, wake-up times, and longer sleep durations than weekdays. Notably, the sleep and dietary rhythms of teenagers aged 13 to 15 were more varied than younger age groups.

The relationship between dietary and sleep patterns and blood pressure levels was also investigated. Results indicated that a longer weekday feeding window was associated with higher systolic blood pressure (SBP), diastolic blood pressure (DBP), and mean arterial pressure (MAP).

Breakfast timings had an inverse relationship with these blood pressure metrics, while dinner timings had a positive relationship with DBP and MAP.

One notable finding was that having breakfast later reduced the chances of high blood pressure by about 30%. Among the key findings, waking up later on weekdays was a protective factor against elevated blood pressure.

This protective effect was more pronounced in boys, while a later bedtime was a protective factor for girls. Variations in wake-up times had a different impact, as it lowered the likelihood of high blood pressure in girls but increased it for boys.

An optimal dietary and sleep rhythm was defined based on meal timings and durations. Children with ideal dietary patterns had lower SBP, DBP, and MAP than those who did not adhere to these patterns. Specifically, male participants with optimal nutritional and sleep patterns had a reduced chance of hypertension.

In conclusion, the study sheds light on the crucial connection between dietary and sleep rhythms and their effects on blood pressure in children and adults.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Vijay Kumar Malesu

Written by

Vijay Kumar Malesu

Vijay holds a Ph.D. in Biotechnology and possesses a deep passion for microbiology. His academic journey has allowed him to delve deeper into understanding the intricate world of microorganisms. Through his research and studies, he has gained expertise in various aspects of microbiology, which includes microbial genetics, microbial physiology, and microbial ecology. Vijay has six years of scientific research experience at renowned research institutes such as the Indian Council for Agricultural Research and KIIT University. He has worked on diverse projects in microbiology, biopolymers, and drug delivery. His contributions to these areas have provided him with a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter and the ability to tackle complex research challenges.    

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. (2023, November 06). Exploring the connection: Diet, sleep patterns, and blood pressure in young individuals. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 06, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231106/Exploring-the-connection-Diet-sleep-patterns-and-blood-pressure-in-young-individuals.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Exploring the connection: Diet, sleep patterns, and blood pressure in young individuals". News-Medical. 06 November 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231106/Exploring-the-connection-Diet-sleep-patterns-and-blood-pressure-in-young-individuals.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. "Exploring the connection: Diet, sleep patterns, and blood pressure in young individuals". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231106/Exploring-the-connection-Diet-sleep-patterns-and-blood-pressure-in-young-individuals.aspx. (accessed November 06, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Kumar Malesu, Vijay. 2023. Exploring the connection: Diet, sleep patterns, and blood pressure in young individuals. News-Medical, viewed 06 November 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231106/Exploring-the-connection-Diet-sleep-patterns-and-blood-pressure-in-young-individuals.aspx.

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 survivors face sleep battles, with ARDS patients hardest hit, study finds
UK Biobank reveals: Mediterranean diet might be the key to combating 32 chronic diseases!
How does the Mediterranean diet impact insulin resistance and sensitivity in obese individuals?
Research reveals both protective and harmful gut microbiota associated with sleep apnea risk
Is sleep apnea the missing link between high blood pressure and Alzheimer's?
Does the percentage of slow-wave sleep decline with aging, and are intra-individual declines associated with dementia risk?
Time-restricted eating outperforms calorie counting in weight loss for type 2 diabetes patients
Fluctuations in blood pressure from midlife to end-of-life: Correlation with dementia risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
How caffeine impacts cerebral blood flow